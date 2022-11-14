New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The commercial and retail realty industry in Delhi-NCR is ripe with immense potential. The prime locations in Delhi-NCR, such as Gurugram-New Gurugram, Noida-Greater Noida, and Faridabad, are seeing the development of several landmark projects emerging as commercial and retail destinations. Listed below are the top 5 commercial-retail projects in NCR where you can indulge in some retail therapy amid spectacular surroundings.

1. Iris Broadway, Gurugram - Iris Broadway, Gurugram, is an eclectic mix of retail, entertainment & hospitality, located at the epicentre of New Gurugram in sector 85 & 86. Spread across 2.8 acres, the centre is 100 per cent leased. There are 5 anchors besides brands from F & B, Digital & durables, apparel, retail & entertainment, and more. Some of the prominent brands are, such as Max Fashion, Reliance Smart, Croma, Mr. DIY, Apple, Samsung, INOX, Fabindia, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Haldiram's, McDonald, Chaayos, Social, Studio XO, Beer Cafe, Wow! Momo, BBQ, Domino's, Theobroma, Babyhug, Rowan Toys, HUFT, HDFC Bank, Firefox, Jockey, Looks, Pepperfry and One Bharat. Amidst an established and aspirational eco-system of more than 3,00,000 people residing in the catchment, it is the only mall in the area with 1000 ft. frontage and over 200 surface and 400 multi-level vehicles parking facilities. It also has EV charging points. In addition to retail, the establishment has a hotel built to mark world-class hospitality. It has 79 Keys Hotel Suites with a banquet space of 4500 sq. ft., separate entry & exit, a Gym/Spa, and a swimming pool on the terrace. The average footfall is over 1 lakh every week.

2. Athena - Athena is an ambitious retail and commercial project. Located in sec-16, Gurugram, and off NH-8, the project has a leasable area of 1.5 million square feet. Spread over 12.206 acres, Athena is envisioned to be a preferred premium business destination and will be a confluence of International and National Brands. Athena is designed by the prestigious queen's award-winning architect Chapman & Taylor from London, UK. The project is aesthetically designed in a modern and dynamic detailing intended to give visitors an exciting shopping experience. A lot of research & experience has been put into developing a relevant category mix and thought after zoning. The commercial office space of Athena compromises a beautiful iconic tower with 21 floors and an extensive retail spread across 5 floors.

3. M3M Capitalwalk - M3M Capitalwalk, a retail offering by M3M is located in sector 113, Gurugram, right on the 150-meter-wide Dwarka Expressway. The M3M Capitalwalk is the only project in the entire NCR with a frontage of more than a kilometer. The five floors M3M Capitalwalk will have 1047 units of different sizes, ranging from 100 to 3000 square feet, and fourteen entry points for easy access. The Company has kept ample space on the top floor for the food court. Keeping in view the multi-utility aspect, the shops' heights have been kept from 4.75 to 6.75 meters. M3M is looking for a top line of Rs. 2000 crore from 'M3M Capitalwalk'.

4. World Street - Located in sector 79 Faridabad, World Street by Omaxe is one of India's iconic new-aged internationally local projects modeled after world-famous shopping streets in London, Athens, Amsterdam, Portugal, and Hong Kong. With its unique blend of retail, entertainment, and hospitality services, World Street is emerging as one of the most popular shopping, dining, and street-walking destinations in Delhi-NCR. The innovatively crafted beautiful grandeur, paired with high-end retail outlets and flagship stores from around the world, the iconic retail project is emerging as the most sought-after shopping destination for brand-conscious shoppers. This new-age project also includes commercial office spaces, gaming zones, food courts, and a 10-screen multiplex, as well as an adventure zone for visitors becoming a tourist spot as well. Being a one-stop complete package of curated experiences, World Street is poised to transform Faridabad's luxury landscape by bringing together premium retail and luxury brands and an edgy high-street ambiance.

5. Paras One33, Sector 133 Noida - As the newest retail hotspot in Noida, Paras One33 located at sector 133, offers a myriad of entertainment and indulgent opportunities for visitors of all age groups and preferences. While family eateries and multi-purpose franchises like Haldirams, Pizza Hut, Barbeque Nation, Gopala, Barista, and Reliance Smart and Lenskart sprawled across its undulating food street called, "Chatori Gali", make Paras One33 the first choice for family outings. Fashion and lifestyle stores like Reliance Trends make it a magnet for shoppers looking for the newest and most affordable apparel designs. Additionally, hospitality, cosmetic, fitness, and wellness brands like Javed Habib, Apna Chemist, and Ginger Hotels imbue a holistic ambience to this Paras Buildtech project. Within the vicinity of the project, are a dedicated kids' play zone and a rustic flea market, which give visitors a penchant to explore the perfect excuse to find their way to this wonderful attraction. Fully equipped to cater to all the needs of its diverse patrons, Paras One33 has all the ingredients to become the most popular crowd-puller in Noida.

