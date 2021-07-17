Transique Corporate Advisors launched by entrepreneurial professionals

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17 (ANI/PNN): Former leadership team members of Corporate Professionals, Chander Sawhney and Deepika Vijay Sawhney, along with Inder Kalra, Founder - GenNext Capital, have teamed up and launched (https://www.transiqueadvisors.com) Transique Corporate Advisors, a boutique Transaction Advisory firmheadquartered at Gurugram and having office in Mumbai.

The firm is strategically focused on "Corporate Transactions" including M & A, Restructuring, Buy-Side, Sell-Side Deals and Corporate Finance (both Equity and Debt) and advise on all Financial, Legal, Tax & Regulatory aspects of Transactions, including Valuations, Transaction Structuring and Advisory, comprising Corporate Laws, Securities Laws, Tax Laws, Due Diligence, Legal Documentation & Drafting of Transaction Documents, Deal Negotiations and Fund Advisory, catering to the needs of Indian Businesses, Corporates, MNCs, Start-ups, MSMEs, Fund Houses and Investors.

Transique Founder and CEO, Chander Sawhney, a CA, CS and Registered Valuer (IBBI) was the Partner & Head of Valuations at Corporate Professionals Capital, a SEBI Registered (Cat-I) Merchant Banker where he served for over 15 years.

Sawhney has over 18 years of experience in Valuation, Transaction Advisory and Consulting and has been part of over 1500 Valuations and over 200 Transactions (including both domestic and cross border transactions) across industries. He has been at the forefront of the development of the valuation profession in India and has served at prestigious positions as a Member of the Central Government (MCA) Committee under Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017, entrusted with the responsibility to recommend/frame the Indian Valuation Standards.

Founder Deepika Vijay Sawhney is an Advocate by Profession and also a member of ICSI. She was one of the founding team members and Partner & Head of Securities Laws and Legal Practice of Corporate Professionals, Advocate & Solicitors, where she served for over 18 years, advising corporates on varied legal issues on Securities Law, Transaction documentation, deal negotiation, due diligence and alternate investment advisory and registrations.

Inder Kalra, a member of ICAI and CFA who has been successfully running GenNext Capital, a financial advisory firm has also joined Transique as its founder along with GenNext Capital, which is now a venture of Transique. Inder possesses rich experience of 18 years in Equity research, financial and business modelling, valuations, industry research, corporate strategy and investment advisory with core specialization in the Telecom sector. He has been advising start-ups in India on their business strategies and equity fund raising through Venture Capital, Private Equity, Family Offices and HNIs.

Mark L. Zyla Chairman, Standards Review Board, International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) and Managing Director at Zyla Valuation Advisors LLC, Atlanta, USA has joined as MENTOR of Transique Corporate Advisors.

In order to serve its clients better, Transique Corporate Advisors has partnered with leading professionals having expertise in their respective domains to deliver end-to-end transactional support services.

K.R. Viswanarayan, Head - Mumbai Office, has over 35 years of corporate and transaction experience. He has earlier held top management positions at IndiaFirst Life Insurance, The Times of India, DSP Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and also sector-specific venture funds including J.P. Morgan, Urban Infrastructure and LIC HFL AMC.

Kamal Kumar Agrawal and Rajesh Malhotra, Partners - Corporate Finance have more than 25 years of experience each in Debt/project funding, deals and restructuring & revival matters, including IBC deals, restructuring and transactions.

Rahul Dhawan, Head - Corporate Affairs, brings with him experience of more than 15 years. Rahul was a Joint Partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan where he served for about 9 years. He has expertise in JointVentures and acquisition transactions, LegalDueDiligence; drafting and documentation of Transaction Agreements.

Sanjeev Kumar, Partner, possess 20 years of experience, enabling domestic firms, companies, promoters, MNCs and HNIs to make the right investment decisions leading to their financial growth.

Ritu Sarin, Partner-Tax, possess 15 years of experience. She brings rich professional and industry experience with her previous stints at Fox Mandal and Deloitte where she advised various large corporates and international clients on their tax matters.

Transique Corproate Advisors intends to act as Transaction Catalyst for its Clients and to help them in Transaction planning, execution and post Execution thereby helping their businesses become stronger.

For more information contact: (https://www.transiqueadvisors.com)

