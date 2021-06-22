Trimble helps remove 7 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global construction technology leader Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) released its 2020 Sustainability Report recently.

According to the report's findings, Trimble's solutions contribute to fuel savings around the world that are equivalent to an estimated reduction of 7 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions. The report further noted that these savings are equivalent to taking over 1.6 million passenger vehicles off the road for one year; or meeting the electricity needs of over 1.2 million homes for one year.

Trimble's construction technology solutions alone help reduce 553,964 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions on a yearly basis. These solutions contribute to up to 50% less rework, up to 30% cost savings, waste reduction and up to 30% machine productivity and fuel savings. For civil construction, Machine control systems available from Trimble improve accuracy and efficiency of heavy earthmoving equipment, thereby enabling job completion in less time, and using less diesel fuel. As the adoption of these technologies increases world-wide for infrastructure build-out such reduction is expected to be much greater.

"At Trimble, we support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and believe in their potential to shape a better, more equitable, and more peaceful world. For more than forty years, sustainability has been at the heart of our company - from how we operate to the products and solutions we provide to our customers. We are purpose-driven and strive to deliver value that benefits all our stakeholders," says Rajan Aiyer, Vice President and Managing Director, Trimble, South Asia Region.

Trimble's 2020 Sustainability Report summarizes the company's initiatives and performance across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics, highlighting the company's sustainability approach, the sustainability of its end-user industry solutions, community philanthropy through its Foundation, employee engagement and development as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and governance.

Trimble's Agriculture solutions help with up to 30% increased yield, reduced carbon emissions, up to 20% higher water efficiency and up to 30% cost savings. Additionally, the company's transportation and logistics solutions further lead to up to 20% fuel efficiency.

Trimble is part of Responsible Business Alliance (2021), the world's largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility in global supply chains in 2020. It is named among Investor's Business' Daily 50 Best ESG Companies. The company is also listed among Wall Street Journal's Top 250 Managed Companies.

"Many of our innovations are used in industries where there is huge potential for reducing their environmental impact simply by adoption of cutting-edge technology. As these industries are transformed, we can minimize fuel and water consumption and cut down on harmful emissions," says Mr. Aiyer. "By synergizing sustainability and innovation, Trimble is committed to developing technical solutions that seize opportunities to protect the planet and its ecosystems while addressing trends that allow society to be more productive, connected, and resilient."

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modelling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware, and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

