UL issues IEC CB 2016 Certification for Bifacial Solar PV modules to Waaree Energies in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, a global safety science company, announced that it completed the solar photovoltaic (PV) module testing and certification for bifacial modules manufactured by Waaree Energies as per the latest International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. Bifacial modules produce solar power from both sides of the panel resulting in higher output.

Waaree, headquartered in Mumbai and the largest solar PV module manufacturer in India, successfully passed the testing and evaluation of the 2016 editions of IEC as well as UL namely IEC 61215-1-1:2016, IEC 61215-1:2016 and IEC 61215-2:2016. The latest IEC standards, IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 were revised in 2016 to reflect the emerging requirements of the solar industry in the face of evolving technologies and dramatic variations in climatic and other environmental conditions around the world; UL harmonized the corresponding UL 61730 Standards with the IEC new edition in December 2017.

UL also completed the product evaluation for Waaree under the International Electrotechnical Commission for Electrical Equipment Certification Body (IECEE CB) Scheme, which will empower Waaree's expansion plan in international markets.

The IECEE CB Scheme is an international system for the mutual acceptance of product safety test reports and certificates by its 53 participating member countries. Apart from the IECEE CB certification, Waaree received the UL Mark upon meeting the requirements.

"The testing and certification processes for India-based Waaree Energies' solar modules is a testimony to our 'global services for local requirements' model, made possible by UL's global network of laboratories. The certifications illustrate our efforts in enabling global market access to manufacturers in India, helping further the ecosystem push towards 'Make in India'. With these certifications, Waaree will now be able to export to Australia, Europe and the U.S.," said Suresh Sugavanam, UL's Vice President and Managing Director in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

"We are committed to supporting the solar manufacturing segment in the country to cater to global market demand by making available the requisite testing and advisory services. UL has a key role to play in enabling Indian solar manufacturers to reduce import dependencies and become self-reliant," said Dr Chakradhar Byreddy, Director for Renewables in Asia Pacific for UL.

"We partnered with UL due their long-standing understanding and experience in certification to IEC CB 2016 Standards coupled with the harmonized UL 61730 Standard that provides the US and international market access in one standard and the widespread acceptance of UL Mark in the US. Besides the testing and certification, the guidance provided by UL was invaluable and provided a seamless experience to us," said Mukul Harne, AGM of Quality, Waaree Energies, while commenting on the association with UL.

