Uniphore collaborates with Cisco to enable better customer experiences

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]/ Palo Alto (California) [US], December 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, announced today that it has joined Cisco SolutionsPlus, an industry-leading partner program that helps enterprise buyers design and implement complete end-to-end customer solutions.

Through Cisco's SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco's customers and channel partners can purchase Uniphore's conversational automation products to enable more efficient, frictionless and secure conversations between customer service agents and customers. For Cisco partners, this means they can resell and upsell, bringing additional customer experience innovation and value to their customers.

In addition to joining Cisco's SolutionsPlus Program, the companies continue their work on developing new capabilities in AI, conversational automation, and real-time call and sentiment analysis. These types of advances are transforming customer experience across contact centers for global enterprises.

For example, Uniphore's innovative AI technology dramatically reduces agent aftercall work time, by up to 80% in many cases. Currently, Uniphore's innovative UAssist After Call Work solution has been validated as "Cisco Compatible" on Cisco Systems Global Price List (GPL).

"Cisco has been delivering solutions for enterprise business challenges for decades and we're really pleased to be part of their ecosystem," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder, Uniphore. "Being a part of Cisco's SolutionsPlus Program further validates the value our conversational automation platform brings to businesses in a wide range of industries. We are thrilled to continue working closely with Cisco, a partner, supporter, and recent investor."

(https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005484/en/Uniphore-Raises-140-Million-in-Series-D-Funding-as-Demand-Skyrockets-for-Enterprise-AI-and-Automation-Solutions). The investment supports the development of new capabilities in AI, conversational automation, and real-time call and sentiment analysis. These types of advances are transforming customer experience across contact centers for global enterprises.

"Businesses must differentiate by delivering personalized experiences that consistently exceed expectations during every customer interaction and at every touchpoint," said Fernando Mousinho, Head of Product and GTM, Contact Center Business Unit, Cisco. "For organizations looking to reduce call volumes, augment human agent workloads, faster wrap-up, and improve first-call resolution, Uniphore's AI/ML services are valuable tools to improve customer experience."

