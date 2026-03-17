PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global consulting platform, today announced the launch of its Valuations practice. This launch augments Uniqus' integrated suite of financial reporting, governance, risk and technology solutions, providing a technology-led approach to valuation in an increasingly volatile global environment. - Expands Global Advisory Suite with Launch of Valuations Practice The Valuation practice will offer a comprehensive range of services, including business and intangible asset valuation; financial reporting valuation; compliance and regulatory valuation; private equity and venture capital valuation support; property, plant and equipment valuation (including real estate); and dispute resolution. These capabilities are designed to support clients for all their valuation needs across the complete transaction lifecycle - from deals and investments to ongoing reporting, compliance, and long-term strategic decision making.

The practice will be led by a senior team of experienced valuation specialists with a strong track record of advising global enterprises, private equity firms, and high-growth companies across sectors and geographies. Central to the new practice is Uniqus' AI-enabled proprietary technology stack, designed to facilitate quicker, more consistent and comprehensive delivery of valuation services. Commenting on the launch, Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO, Uniqus Consultech, said, "Valuation today sits at the critical intersection of deals, financial reporting, tax, and regulatory oversight. Clients are looking for advisors who combine deep technical expertise with a practical understanding of business, deals, accounting, disclosure, regulations and stakeholder expectations. By adding a dedicated Valuations practice to our platform, we are providing our clients with a more integrated advisory experience. Consistent with the Uniqus philosophy, tech and AI enablement will be at the core of our approach to valuations."

Kapil Bellubi, Partner, Head of Valuations, said, "Clients demand valuations that are technically robust, aligned with global financial reporting and regulatory standards, and delivered with speed and accuracy keeping in mind transaction and reporting deadlines. Our proposition brings together deep valuation expertise, strong accounting and transaction knowledge, and a tech-enabled globally integrated delivery model to meet that need." About Uniqus Consultech: Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting & Reporting, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Sustainability & Climate, Tech Consulting and Valuations. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and UST.

Uniqus has a global team of 700+ professionals led by 85+ Partners & Directors across eleven offices in the USA, the Middle East, and India. The company serves more than 300 clients, including marquee names in each of the markets it operates in. Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services to its clients. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935740/Uniqus_Consultech_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)