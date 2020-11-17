Untimely Death, the scariest film of 2021; says Sanjeev Kumar Rajput on his tie-up with producer Kushal Chaudhary for his next

You would like to read
- Two months of lockdown: TV stars in crisis, ask colleagues not to take 'extreme steps'
- I was first attracted to Hathiram's character: Neeraj Kabi on 'Paatal Lok'
- Absence of work terrifying for actors: Viineet Kumar
- GoCeleb Founder Chirag Shah to debut as a film and TV producer
- Kushal reports standalone net loss of Rs 86.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the lockdown, the filmmakers are seen slowly coming on the floor.
Films for which shooting was extended due to lockdown are now being started. Along with this, many filmmakers are also starting shooting by announcing new films. One such filmmaker is Kushal Chaudhary, who has just announced his upcoming film 'Untimely Death' on the occasion of Diwali.
Film producer Kushal Chaudhary is producing this film under his banner 'Reinforce Academy of Films & TV'. The film's director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput says that the planning of the film was done a long time ago, but due to the lockdown the casting of the film could not be completed and the film was not announced.
According to director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput, the story of the film is horror, which has the potential to keep the audience hooked till the end. He adds that the film would be the scariest film of the year 2021.
The film will feature actors like actor Ankit Bathla, Aman Yatan Verma, actress Samikssha Batnagar, veteran actor Vindu Dara Singh and actor Ashmit Patel in the lead roles. Also, in the film, actors like Sunny Thakur Baba and Shivyank Dixit will also be seen playing important roles.
It is known that the film will be shot at a place called Rosemount in the city named Ranikhet in Uttarakhand. Sameer Chahar is the casting director of the film while Santosh Pal is the DOP and Farhan Jada is VFX supervisor.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor