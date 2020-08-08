upGrad launches schemes to make higher education accessible to Bharat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad, India's largest online higher education company, which offers national and international university-certified programs at an average price point of Rs 2.5 Lakhs, in a recent move, announced pricing options, that will allow the 100 million working population across the country to start a Degree, Diploma, and Certificate programs with payment installments of Rs 10,000 per month and upwards.

upGrad has tied up with the leading EMI financing platform ZestMoney, and fintech companies like LiquiLoans, Eduvanz, and Propelld, to extend these monthly installments.

Easy credit card EMIs are also included from the leading Indian-National private and public banks like Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and are also available on American Express credit cards.

"Quality LifeLongLearning that makes you employable is not a privilege for the affluent but a necessity for every working professional whether she or he is 28 or 48 years of age, and also those whose purchasing power has been drastically impacted since the outbreak. It's time, we as the learning evangelists with the most diverse range of courses for careers of today and tomorrow, fortify the future of the country which will house one in every five working professionals in the near future," said Arjun Mohan, CEO - India of upGrad.

"By making premium and industry-relevant education affordable, we aim to get 10x the number of learners we have, as the fence-sitters who had shelved their up skilling decision due to monetary reasons will now, convert," Arjun Mohan added.

The easy financing options are available across domains including Data, Management, Technology, and BFSI (Insurance) programs that upGrad offers. The current palette will now include over 90 online programs spanning data, digital, management, AI & ML, and Law.

Mohan quips that upGrad's vision will enable the brand to become the legendary 'Pied Piper' of LifeLongLearning, who will rally the 100 million working population across strata to enable India to become the 'global knowledge superpower'.

