UST wins Business Culture Awards for the second time in a row

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ London [UK], November 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.ust.com) UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has won the 'Business Culture Team Award' for its Office of Values & Culture (OVC) at the (https://businesscultureawards.com/winners-2021) Business Culture Awards 2021.
The prestigious awards recognize exceptional business culture at global organisations, with more than 100 participating across multiple categories this year.
UST was also highly commended in the 'Best Large Organization for Business Culture' category, and a finalist in each of the other categories entered - 'Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative', 'Best Employee Voice Initiative for Business Culture' and 'Best Internal Communications Strategy for Business Culture'.
Following a rigorous four-month evaluation process by an esteemed judging panel made up of over 40 global leaders in organisational values and culture, this year's winners were announced at the DeVere Grand Connaught Rooms, London. Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, UST, attended the ceremony and received the trophies.
Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST, said: "We are thrilled to be recognized by the Business Culture Awards for our strong culture, built upon the three core values - Humility, Humanity and Integrity. Our OVC was formed in 2019 with the mission to sustain, strengthen and scale the values and culture of our organisation and this award truly reflects how far we have come in achieving our goals. We are extremely proud of our inclusive workplace approach and continue to offer employees an environment where they can develop and thrive."
UST's Office of Values & Culture (OVC) focuses on three areas: Values & Culture, CSR, and COLORS (UST's Employee Engagement Framework). Having already touched over 1,60,000 lives, OVC's key achievements in 2021 include:
16,000 + employees engaged through 300 + events
Touched 1,00,000 lives and planted 30,000 trees
70% of employees consider UST as a value-driven organization
One of the judges commented on UST's 'Business Culture Team Award' win: "This is a massively complex project in a complex environment to develop a complex solution (values etc). The resource and effort put in is quite extraordinary and the impact at such a difficult time is impressive."
Another judge commented: "UST has taken continuity of culture very seriously, creating the Office of Values & Culture and having this reporting into the CEO. Clear link between actions and organisational goals. 160k lives touched is impressive."
In UST's Values & Culture Assessment Survey 2021, 82 percent of respondents said they believe that the firm's values and culture will positively influence the growth of the organization. In 2020, (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-wins-business-culture-award-2020-for-best-international-initiative) UST won the prestigious Business Culture Awards for 'Best International Initiative for Business Culture'. UST was chosen by the panel for its robust, structured, and dedicated approach to company culture and commitment to the society through CSR activities during the Covid-19 times.
This year, UST was also recognized Great Place to Work® in the (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-earns-2021-great-place-to-work-certification-in-the-us-and-mexico) U.S., (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-recognized-as-one-of-uks-best-workplaces-2021) UK, (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-recognized-as-the-great-place-to-work-in-india) India, and Mexico. UST was also named a (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-named-a-top-employer-2021-in-eight-countries) Top Employer 2021 in eight countries - US, United Kingdom, India, Mexico, Spain, Philippines Singapore, and Malaysia, by the Top Employers Institute (TEI), another global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices in the workplace.
The company was also honoured with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, for being one of the (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-honored-as-one-of-the-top-100-best-places-to-work-in-2020" rel=) Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020. The company had also recently announced (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-to-hire-over-10000-new-employees-in-2021) its aggressive hiring plans of over 10,000 employees across the globe to support its global business demand, accelerate the digital transformation of companies and the rise of the digital economy.
For more information about the Business Culture Awards, please visit: (https://businesscultureawards.com).
To learn more about UST's social commitment, please visit:(https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-social-commitment)
