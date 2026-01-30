PNN New Delhi [India], January 29: V6 Clinics today announced a structured pan-India expansion plan to establish 100 clinics by March 2029, as India's healthcare market increasingly shifts toward long-term, preventive, and outcome-driven care. The expansion is backed by a USD 2 million seed investment and will be executed through a partner-led, capital-efficient model designed to scale medically governed healthcare delivery across the country. The first phase of expansion will commence in early 2026 with 12-15 clinics across Tier 1 cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, alongside selective entry into high-potential Tier 2 markets such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, and Lucknow. Gurgaon will continue as the flagship centre, anchoring clinical governance, doctor training, and treatment protocol standardisation across the network.

V6 Clinics operates a doctor-led healthcare ecosystem with a longevity-focused care framework at its core. The model is designed to move beyond fragmented, procedure-driven treatments and instead deliver integrated, personalised care journeys that address underlying health drivers and produce measurable, long-term outcomes. The clinic framework integrates dermatology, aesthetic medicine, nutrition, lifestyle optimisation, metabolic health, mental well-being, and preventive care into a single, cohesive offering. By combining in-clinic interventions with structured lifestyle guidance, habit correction, and medically supervised supplementation, V6 Clinics positions itself at the intersection of medical credibility, patient retention, and recurring care engagement. Saurav Bhaik, Managing Director, V6 Clinics, said, "At V6 Clinics, we believe that when someone trusts us with their time, money, and health, it becomes our responsibility to deliver real outcomes. While treatments matter, true transformation goes beyond the clinic. That belief led to a holistic Program, combining in-clinic care with at-home monitoring, habit correction, lifestyle guidance, and structured supplementation. Every journey is personalised, tracked, and refined, ensuring measurable progress. It's not a package. It is a commitment. We now invite those who share this vision to become V6 Centre Partners. Under our partner-led model, V6 Clinics provides marketing, sales enablement, technology, and our proprietary AI platform, while dermatologist partners independently own and operate centres under defined medical governance standards. Together, we are building responsible, outcome-driven care."

Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Medical Director and Chief Dermatologist, V6 Clinics, added, "As doctors, we are trained to look beyond symptoms and treat root causes. In dermatology and aesthetics, skin, ageing, metabolism, mental well-being, and lifestyle are inseparably linked. Sustainable results are not achieved through isolated procedures but through consistent, medically guided interventions that address the whole individual. Our healthcare framework was created from this clinical reality. By integrating in-clinic treatments with lifestyle optimisation, preventive care, and internal health optimisation, we are able to deliver outcomes that are measurable, personalised, and sustainable. As we expand across India, our commitment remains unchanged: to practise ethical, doctor-led care that prioritises long-term health, patient trust, and clinical integrity over short-term results."

The partner-led expansion model enables rapid scale while maintaining strong medical oversight. V6 Clinics provides brand stewardship, clinical frameworks, marketing and sales enablement, training, and operational support, while partner dermatologists retain ownership and operational control of individual centres under clearly defined governance standards. This structure allows for lower capital deployment per centre, faster market entry, and aligned incentives between the brand and clinicians. The seed investment will be deployed toward clinic infrastructure, medical equipment, clinician recruitment, multidisciplinary teams, and expansion support systems, ensuring consistent patient experience and clinical quality across all locations. About V6 Clinics V6 Clinics is a holistic dermatology, aesthetic, and longevity-focused healthcare brand built on the belief that long-term beauty, performance, and wellness require a whole-body, medically guided approach. Its care philosophy is structured around six pillars: skin health, nutritional and lifestyle optimisation, mental and emotional well-being, anti-ageing and longevity science, hormonal balance, and physical strength. By integrating medical expertise with structured care pathways, V6 Clinics delivers ethical, scalable, and outcome-driven healthcare solutions aligned with the future of preventive medicine in India.

Website: https://v6clinics.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)