Vicky and Rashmika change the narrative in the Tinder Era

You would like to read
- One Makeup Stick for eyes, cheeks and lips - RENEE launches Revolutionary FAB FACE with Rashmika Mandanna and Shruti Haasan
- Film Companion partners with Ketto.org, crowdfunding for Mission Oxygen initiative
- Filmmaker reboots TVC shooting industry in Odisha with resolution for refinement
- Rubix Data Sciences Risk Management Platform recognized at IMC Digital Technology Awards
- Infosys: Significant growth acceleration in Q1 to 16.9% YoY and 4.8% QoQ
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Macho Sporto, a brand of JG Hosiery, has launched a new, trendy and premium menswear product with a new TVC campaign featuring two of India's biggest movie stars - Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.
The ad is a revival of the iconic campaign, 'Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai', with a modern avatar for Macho Sporto. The earlier ad broke gender stereotypes by focusing on female desire and this time too, the new campaign playfully legitimizes the female gaze.
As an indicator of social change and progress, the new campaign redefines the gender boundaries. This is apparent with the casting of a popular actress like Rashmika in an ad for a menswear product which presents yet another departure from the norm for a leading menswear brand.
The aim is to carry the conversation forward on female gaze and breaking stereotypes by focusing on both female and male perspective. How women are more confident about what they want and go after it. And how men are more open to and comfortable with women making the first move.
The campaign has been receiving rave reviews from netizens. Both Rashmika's cute expressions and Vicky looks have been lauded. The warm colours used in the ad, Vicky's smile and Rashmika's expressions reflect an amiable world. In a way, it shows us the female gaze, her desire, without making anyone uncomfortable.
Watch the latest Macho Sporto 'Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai' digital films here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_ngijP3vRQ) | (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGZK7U9sMyA)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor