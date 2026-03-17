VinFast extends its free EV charging program for customers in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines through March 31, 2029

NewsVoir Hanoi [Vietnam], March 17: Building on the success of its current free charging program, VinFast has announced an extension of this policy for customers purchasing electric vehicles in three key Asian markets: India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, through March 31, 2029. With the zero-fuel-cost advantage for three years, consumers will have greater incentives to switch to electric vehicles, reduce dependence on gasoline, and contribute to a sustainable green environment in the international markets where VinFast operates. Under the new policy, all VinFast electric vehicle owners in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines will receive free charging at the V-Green-developed-and-operated charging network through March 31, 2029. The program will be extended broadly to all customers, including both existing owners and future buyers, covering private customers as well as those using their vehicles for transportation services, including drivers operating on the Green SM ride-hailing platform.

In addition, Vingroup, the parent company of VinFast, has also announced the "Trade Gas for Electric" program in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The program offers an additional 3% discount on VinFast electric cars and 5% on VinFast electric scooters for customers switching from old gasoline vehicles, applicable from March 11, 2026 to March 31, 2026. The program is implemented in parallel with and combined with other incentive programs available in each market, creating favorable conditions for customers to transition more quickly to electric vehicles, reduce dependence on gasoline, stabilize daily life, and contribute to building a cleaner and more modern living environment.

Besides VinFast customers, users of Green SM electric taxi services in Indonesia, Laos, and Vietnam will also receive a 10% discount through the "GreenForAll" program from March 11, 2026 to March 31, 2026. Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales, VinFast, stated, "VinFast's initial free charging policy received strong support from consumers, both in Vietnam and in international markets where VinFast operates. Extending this policy for another three years is the next step in our strategy to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. VinFast believes that when operating costs are optimized to nearly zero, consumers will have greater confidence and motivation to switch to green mobility, while also contributing to the greening of transportation systems in these countries."

Alongside the free charging policy, the charging network developed and operated by V-Green is continuously expanding across the markets where VinFast operates. This expansion helps create favorable conditions for consumers to confidently transition to greener and more sustainable transportation. In addition to the free charging incentive, VinFast is already implementing multiple policies to promote the green transition in key Asian markets. These include battery subscription program that lowers upfront investment cost, a resale value guarantee policy, flexible payment options, and market-leading warranty coverage. With its rapidly expanding and increasingly comprehensive EV ecosystem, together with strong support policies, VinFast is accelerating the transition to electrified transportation in multiple countries, aiming to popularize electric vehicles and create a sustainable green future worldwide.

About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. The company is rapidly expanding its global distribution network and manufacturing capabilities with facilities in Vietnam, India, and planned operations in the United States. The company's Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu represents a $500 million investment and will produce 150,000 vehicles annually when fully operational, creating approximately 3,500 direct jobs. Learn more at: www.vinfastauto.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)