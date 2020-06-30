Vinod Cookware to launch cast iron products by end of next month

Vinod Cookware, one of the largest and oldest cookware brands in India, announces its plans to introduce a new category to its existing portfolio with 'Cast Iron Cookware'.

The signature cast iron range, handcrafted from premium cast iron, is a perfect mix of traditional cooking with a modern approach. Built to last, the multi-functional cookware suits all kinds of cooking preparation, and is an excellent source of nutritional iron.

Fine-tuning the construction of rugged cast iron, the versatile Cookware, adds a touch of style to the otherwise minimalist design. The cast-iron cookware is designed with 100 per cent natural materials. The unique process through which they're created leaves them outstandingly durable, versatile, and useful to all home cooks.

Some key features include - polished cooking surface, natural non-stick, heavy cooking, faster cooking, suits varied delicacies, heirloom cookware that can be passed down for generations. The range of products includes frypan, kadai, pan, grill pan, and tawas in several sizes, complementing every kitchen needs.

"We are delighted to introduce a new range of cooking. The Cast Iron Cookware has traditionally always been a part of Indian kitchens, and now making a comeback. With robust material supported with unique features and properties, Vinod Cast iron, brings some great options, to get started with," said Sunil Agarwal - Director, Vinod Cookware.

Vinod Cookware has been revolutionizing the Indian kitchens, with a touch of technology since 1962. The brand was also the first to launch sandwich bottom pressure cookers in India.

