Virtuous moment for Jayesh Shah to be amongst Global Indian 2020

Jayesh Shah is counted in the very few successful industrialists in our country and state in the field of clock industry. Born in the year 1967, he is a graduate in commerce from Morbi. His journey began way back in 1986 in the city of dreams, Mumbai under the company name 'Vimal Enterprise' in which clocks were traded. This firm saw success for the next ten years till October 1996. He then undertook manufacturing of the very famous Quartz Clocks under his new firm 'Riddhi Enterprise' by producing 250 wall clocks per day in the very small premise of his workshop in the city of Morbi.

From a lot of struggle came success; with his never say die attitude and hard-work and with laying every step with utmost vigor and passion for the next few years he finally expanded his clock manufacturing workshop to a factory called "Sonam Clocks Pvt.Ltd" in the year 2001. It can be said that the millennium added luck to his long haul that he could set up this 2,00,000 square feet area on the Morbi-Rajkot highway at Lajai with the production capacity of 25,000 pieces per day. Mr. Jayesh Shah never gave up until his company became India's largest customized clock producing company.

Not just that, he also became an eminent name in the field of corporate gifting. He has seen only one vision in life which is "To become the major Global player in the industry; as time has gone by, he has come much closer to his dream that it hardly seems unachievable.

Today, the clock produced at his factory under the brand name Sonam, Lotus and ampm, covers a premium range of clocks available with a wide product range such as Rotating Musical Clocks, Pendulum Clocks, Sweep Clock, Office Clocks, Designer Clocks, Musical clocks, LED clocks, LED DIGITAL Clocks, LCD Clocks, Alarm Time piece & Gift Articles which are sold in major states of India as well as are exported to more than 25 countries, spread across 3 continents.

With ultramodern technology, a team of talented young people and adhering to international standards of production, "Sonam" brand products enjoy an upper edge in domestic as well as foreign markets. 'Creativity with Quality' is the mantra followed by every department and people across the breadth and width of its network.

People who dream big are never completely contended with their work and Mr. Jayesh Shah is one such person. He is still ambitious to grow much more in the industry of clocks, which is why he started a quartz Movement - 'a heart of clock' in India to encourage many small clock manufacturing units to use and support the concept of 'MAKE IN INDIA' initiated by our Honorable Prime Minister Shree NarendraModiji. His motive is to be a global player in the wall clock industry by supplying more to the 'MAKE IN INDIA' movement not only for our nation, but also worldwide.

Beyond all these opportunities, Jayesh Shah is firm in his business commitment towards the society and Community around him. He has employed more than 600 people from 20-25 villages surrounding Morbi City.

There are more than 500 girls employed in his company. He started a new trend of providing lunch facility to all the employees for the first time in this industry.

Along with his long run corporate business, he is also a part of many Social & religious activities. He is the president of the Jain Caste in Morbi. He also formed a Trust named 'Shree AnsuyabenChhabildas Shah Charitable Trust' in the year 2015 which runs for children welfare, education welfare, Health care & other social activities. In the recent past the first project of his trust took off which was to build a 'Champ PuriTirth'- A Jain Temple & ViharDham for Jain Saints.

