Voltas wins the prestigious 'National Energy Conservation Award 2020'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Voltas Limited, the undisputed market leader for room air-conditioners in India and known for its energy efficient products and solutions, was the proud recipient of the Ministry of Power's 'National Energy Conservation Award 2020' at a virtual award ceremony hosted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency on the 11th of January, 2021.

Voltas was conferred this award by RK Singh, Minister of State (I/C) for Power and New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State in Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, for the Company's exemplary achievement in these challenging times of the pandemic.

Launched in 1991 by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the award recognizes industries and establishments that have taken special efforts to reduce energy consumption while maintaining their production. This was the fourth time that Voltas has been felicitated with this award. Voltas walked away with this esteemed award in the year 2013, 2015, and 2018 proving that Voltas is a flag bearer in taking initiatives to build an energy efficient nation through innovation, infrastructure and services as a brand, and as an organization.

Voltas was judged to have outperformed all others on the following two categories, namely:

* Appliance of the Year in Air Conditioners (Fixed Speed)

* Appliance of the Year in Air Conditioners (Variable Speed)

Voltas has always been a flag bearer when it comes to building awareness, and take initiatives to build an energy efficient nation through its world class consumer products, large scale rural electrification projects, recycling resources and tree plantation drives.

"We are delighted to receive the Appliance of the Year in Air Conditioners Award at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. At Voltas, it has always been our endeavor to offer appliances that are conscious of a greener and more environmentally friendly future. We have been working tirelessly to introduce products and technologies that would lead to more energy savings. Our differentiated positioning of energy efficiency is based on intelligent design and innovative cooling, doubling up to provide not only cost-effectiveness but also the highest levels of energy efficiency," said Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director and CEO, speaking on the occasion.

"As energy consumption increases at an alarming rate, protecting and preserving our environment continues to form a prominent part of Voltas' commitment. We are thankful to the Ministry of Power and Bureau of Energy Efficiency for recognizing our innovations and addressing the increasing need for energy efficient products in the country. I would also like to take this moment to thank the incredible engineers at Voltas, without whom we would not be able to reach the heights of success that we currently enjoy," Pradeep Bakshi added.

In its six decades of functioning, Voltas has worked towards introducing various innovations to deliver high levels of energy efficiency. The Company launched India's first energy efficient Air Conditioner in 2007 and was among a few of the brands who introduced the star rating concept in the industry, encouraging patrons to adopt an energy-conscious journey. Voltas has also introduced the first Inverter Window AC in India and All Star Inverter AC range, along with India's first 5-star rated Front-load Washing machine as well as India's first Adjustable Inverter AC range with flexible tonnage options.

Beyond products, Voltas enabled rural electrification in 7000 plus villages and its facilities generated 15 lac KWH of solar energy in the last couple of years. The Company recycled and regenerated 100 per cent energy and planted 1500 trees in FY20 to make our planet greener and cleaner. Voltas truly believes that even the smallest step can make a big difference and urges its consumers and peers to consciously use appliances and products that save energy.

