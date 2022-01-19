Wefivesoft accelerates growth and announces key hires and market expansion in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wefivesoft is proud to announce its new Business Development Head - School Partnerships (India), Jitu Thomas.

This leadership will empower Wefivesoft to focus on new growth strategies.

Jitu will be leading the sales team with a new forward-thinking strategy that strengthens the approach and empowers the sales professionals to excel. This key hiring reflects Wefivesoft's vision to grow as an emerging market leader in the Ed-Tech industry as well as its expansion across the business segment.

Jitu brings overall 17+ years of leadership experience where he spent most of the time with the Ed-Tech Industry. He has also worked in Banking, Insurance, and IT sectors. In his previous organization, he was working as the Associate Vice President for Business Development, specializing in identifying, developing new accounts, and partnership building.

The expansion of the sales team has happened as Wefivesoft has launched a robust version of MarkersPro - an Integrated Learning Platform (ILP) for the K-12 Indian market which is NEP 2020 compliant. Wefivesoft proudly believes that the technology/future-ready product and solution will add more value to the Ed-Tech industry. Wefivesoft already has a good market share in the United States of America (USA). With MarkersPro ILP, Wefivesoft intends to reach Indian schools by Jan 2022.

To learn more about Wefivesoft's management team, please visit the company's website at (https://wefivesoft.com/about)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)