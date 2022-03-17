Whatfix is now Great Place to Work-Certified for March 2022 to March 2023

You would like to read
- Khadim has registered 190 per cent YoY growth in PBT for Q3FY22
- Whatfix announces new data centers and DAP Certification Program launch amid exponential company growth
- Khadim launches #DilmeinDiwaliPaironMeinKhadim campaign with ever-gorgeous Shweta Tiwari
- Khadim India register 83 percent QoQ Growth in Revenue from Operations for Q2FY22
- Technology adoption in educational institutions key for NEP implementation
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whatfix, the global leader in the digital adoption platforms (DAP) space is now Great Place to Work-Certified™ in its first-ever participation in the survey. More than 87 percent of employees believe that Whatfix is a great place to work*.
The Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) Survey measures and seeks to understand employee experience on the following parameters: Credibility of the management, Respect for employees, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.
Last week, the company inaugurated two new offices in Bengaluru and Gurgaon respectively, making a total of 4 offices overall in the country. Whatfix has a mix of over 700 employees from pedigree universities like IIMs, INSEAD, IITs, NITs, XLRI, MDI, IIITs, BITS, ISB and former entrepreneurs. Whatfix is on a high-growth journey of expansion in terms of its business, teams, and offices. Whatfix was also recently listed in Battery's Highest Rated Cloud Companies to Work for list in association with Glassdoor.
"Whatfix has built a strong and transparent work culture where employees are encouraged to express themselves. They are provided with multiple growth opportunities to enrich their job experiences. Whatfix is on an exciting journey and we have grown our headcount by 110% in the last year. We are looking to add another 200-250 people by the end of this year globally," said Khadim Batti, Co-founder and CEO at Whatfix.
Whatfix recently underwent a comprehensive brand refresh reflecting empathy and empowerment as its core value amongst others. A nurturing culture has become a crucial ask of the new workforce. In terms of tangible benefits, there are competitive compensation packages that include differentiated bonus plans, special project incentives, uncapped incentives for GTM teams, health & medical insurances, parental medical plans, R & R, wellness-related benefits, competitive Equity plans, flexible paid time offs, international mobility programs & professional development. Whatfix is at the forefront of technology advancements like machine learning, bots, assistants or AR/VR.
*in response to the Trust Index(c) survey statement 'Taking everything into account, I would say this is a Great Place to Work'.
Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use every day, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity.
The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised USD 140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments.
For more information, please visit Whatfix's (https://whatfix.com) website.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
Learn more at (https://www.greatplacetowork.in).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor