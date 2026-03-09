VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 9: A new chapter in experiential luxury unfolded with the unveiling of AJS Experiences at the resplendent Taj Rambagh Palace. Founded by Arushi J Sancheti as an immersive experiences company rooted in neuroscience and human psychology, the brand introduced its inaugural concept, The Grain Awakening, to an exclusive gathering of HNIs, tastemakers and members of the media. Positioned at the confluence of mindful luxury, design thinking and sensory science, AJS Experiences seeks to craft transformative environments that move beyond spectacle into subtle psychological shifts. Its debut offering, The Grain Awakening, explored the intimate and often overlooked relationship between the body and food -- inviting guests to rediscover nourishment not as mere consumption, but as restoration.

The immersive soundscape further elevated the experience. Conceptualised by Arushi J Sancheti and executed by Luke Coutinho, the audio journey was seamlessly integrated into the meal, guiding breath and awareness in harmony with each course and enhancing the immersive arc of the evening. Speaking about the launch of AJS Experiences, Founder Arushi J Sancheti said,"At AJS Experiences, we design immersive worlds rooted in neuroscience and human psychology. When someone enters an AJS world, whether a brand immersion or an art installation, something within them moves.The Grain Awakening, our first experience, explores the body's relationship with food. What comes next may be euphoric, disruptive, or entirely unexpected -- but it will always be designed to shift the human mind."

Reflecting on the collaboration, Luke Coutinho added,"It has been a wonderful evening. Food is very close to my heart, not just what we eat but how we eat, how we connect with it and how we experience it. It was a pleasure working with Arushi and her team. A great deal of thought and effort has gone into creating this experience. What brought me the most joy was seeing the expressions on the guests' faces. They were fully present and deeply engaged. The best reward is to see people speak about the evening with such passion." The evening commenced with an elegant high tea at Sancheti House, where guests were welcomed into a majestic yet intimate setting that encouraged connection and conversation. From there, the experience transitioned into a more introspective realm. Attendees were guided into individual seating pods designed to evoke privacy and serenity. Surrounded by foliage and underscored by the meditative resonance of handpan music, the environment instinctively regulated the nervous system, encouraging guests to slow down and settle into a restorative rhythm.

The journey began with the awakening of the olfactory sense. Personalised fragrances were curated for each guest based on their personality archetype, forming a deeply intimate sensory signature for the evening. Introduced at the start of the immersive session and later presented as a bespoke takeaway, these evolving scents became a subtle connective thread -- weaving memory and moment into a cohesive sensory narrative. At the heart of the evening was an eight-course gourmet dinner conceived as a deliberate pause. Entirely gluten-free and vegan, the menu drew upon ancient grains and principles of clean living. Crafted by food alchemist Arushi J Sancheti in close collaboration with the culinary team at Taj Rambagh Palace, each course followed a thoughtfully structured sensory progression, balancing flavour, texture and pacing. The result was a dining experience that felt indulgent yet intentional, encouraging deeper digestion, heightened awareness and conscious presence.

Set against the architectural grandeur and storied legacy of Taj Rambagh Palace, the evening signalled the arrival of AJS Experiences as a refined, design-driven brand committed to crafting immersive worlds where luxury and mindfulness converge. The experience was complemented by Don Julio by Diageo as the official beverage partner, with seamless execution support from The Event Tokree. About AJS Experiences: AJS Experiences combines neuroscience, sensory sequencing and ritual aesthetics to design immersive environments that restore attention and evoke emotional presence. About the Founder: Arushi J Sancheti is a sales strategist by profession, a food alchemist by passion and the founder of AJS Experiences, where she brings structure and intuition together to create immersive environments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)