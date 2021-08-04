White Knights offers Innovative end-to-end Real Estate Consultancy Services

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to escalate the overall real estate experience, White Knights led by enthusiastic young entrepreneurs offers end-to-end real estate outcome-driven solutions under the single roof of client portfolio management.
In the real estate industry, there is an acute absence of after-sale services. The obligation to a client ends with the sale of the property. Beyond that, the customers are at loggerheads with regards to consultation in case of after-purchase queries and services.
White Knights addresses this glitch by providing after-sales services aimed at fulfilling client satisfaction. Understanding the client requirement, the consultancy aligns with their emotions to establish transparent communication that provides integrated real estate consultancy services.
Under the portfolio management, White Knights takes care of all the operations from the beginning till the end. Conducting property analysis to property hunting, assisting in paperwork, estimating the property worth to tabulating the rental rate, everything is closely monitored by the consultancy.
Their expertise lies in enhancing the investment viability of the customers and stakeholders by ensuring potential return on real estate investment.
On the occasion, Manik Anand, the CEO of White Knights said, "Considering that by 2030, the real estate sector is expected to reach US $ 1 trillion, it has great potential to contribute to the country's economy. By strengthening the auxiliary sectors influencing the real estate, the true potential of the industry can be realized."
The company has also ventured into the videos and reels segment that gives the target audience guidance on investment options. The vertical is highly insightful in giving a detailed analysis of the market trends, based on which expert advice is curated to create value for the audience.
Currently being functional from Noida office, White Knights has plans to expand in Delhi and NCR regions in near future with the help of their innovative services.
