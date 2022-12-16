With a Focus on Adolescent Health with Durex The Birds and Bees Talk, the 23rd Hornbill Festival Comes to a Vibrant Conclusion

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The iconic Hornbill Festival 23rd edition in Nagaland came to an end with glittering ceremony witnessing power-packed performances by various artists from the State. Cultural presentation 'Made in Nagaland' and Unity Dance representing all Naga tribes were the highlights. The closing ceremony saw the Chief Minister, Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio as the special guest, and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Supreme Court of India, as the honoured guests.

The 23rd Hornbill Festival had a first attached to it as the festival focused on health through partnership with The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT). Led by Durex and implemented by PLAN India, the Birds and Bees Talk has made its presence felt among the visitors as it talks about growing up and life skills. Being the health partner, TBBT took it upon itself to educate adolescents on growing up life skills, good health, gender equality, and diversity.

Speaking on the success of the event during the closing ceremony, the Chief Minister appreciated the coming together of all the tribes and sub-tribes, government, NGOs, businessmen, women, artists, artisans, farmers, etc. He also acknowledged Reckitt's partnership as Health and Hygiene Partner during the closing ceremony. He requested the tourists and visitors to be ambassadors of the unique Naga experience so that more people will experience the Hornbill Festival in the coming years.

Talking about the partnership, Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Government of Nagaland, said, "The Land of festivals, Nagaland is proud to host the 23rd edition of Hornbill Festival and with The Birds and Bees Talk being health partner for the festival, together we stand strong for the youth of Nagaland by making their future healthier and happier."

Throwing light on being the official health partner of the 23rd edition of Hornbill Festival 2022, Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, said, "We are thrilled with the response that we received at this iconic festival. The interest showed by people towards the adolescent issues during the festival cements our determination to work diligently towards the cause. It turned out to be an ideal platform for us to reach out to the youth who will enable us to create a healthier and more progressive India."

"My deepest appreciation and a big shout out to 'Durex, the Birds and the bees talk' for partnering with the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland as 'Health and Hygiene partners' for the just concluded Hornbill festival 2022, which was held from 1st -10th Dec. at Naga Heritage village, Kisama. Hope the festival has given you wider and a positive outreach and we look towards more hand-holding in the years to come as we celebrate the festival together," Stated Toka E Tuccumi, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, Nagaland.

After the inauguration of the TBBT VR Booth, it was one of the most fun and popular spots throughout the festival. Loved and enjoyed by all age groups, this space provided visitors an experience that made everyone 'Talk About It'. The booth gained a lot of popularity because of its one of a kind VR Experience which included an interactive game and photo booth. It also provided a bird's eye view of Kohima. Teachers and students from St Mary's Cathedral Higher Secondary School, Hollotoli School, Government Higher Secondary School Kohima, Little flower higher secondary school, Government Higher Secondary School Jotsoma, Government Middle School, Keyake etc. took part in the activities. Along with various government officials, Mr Binod Kartike, DIG of Malappuram Kerala, RRC participants and nodal officers from Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh appreciated the experience the booth had to offer. On the finale of this grand festival, Miss Nagaland 2022 Hikali Achumi along with Miss Kenei Ritse and Miss Jentiren Jamir were guests at the TBBT booth and interacted with the students and team members. Over the 10 days of the festival, the TBBT Booth hosted guests from across India like the Tsetso sisters, Aseno Vili Ayemi, UNB The Artist, GMP Band, Kekhrie Ringa, Peleno Yhome, Aseno Metha, members of North East riders meet from Meghalaya, MACS officials and students from Government Serchhip college Mizoram, SACS officials from Arunachal Pradesh and many more.

The programme gives adolescents the necessary skills and values to develop into responsible, healthy adults. The Birds and Bees Talk involves youth while influencing parents, teachers, and community members. It has achieved this by creating a rigorous curriculum centered on the program's five guiding principles: inclusion, awareness, consent, equity, and protection.

