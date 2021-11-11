Wolters Kluwer names Ruchi Tushir as VP and GM

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets (GGM) today announced the appointment of Ruchi Tushir as Vice President and General Manager of GGM India, effective October 18, 2021.
The Wolters Kluwer GGM group focuses on expanding the company's presence in selected fast-growing geographies, particularly India and China. Tushir replaces Shireesh Sahai, who is stepping down after seven years to pursue outside career interests.
"India is an attractive market for Wolters Kluwer. Partnering with our customers, we are focused on providing them with deep insights, knowledge and workflow solutions," said Cathy Wolfe, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer GGM. "Ruchi brings rich strategy, marketing, business development and transformation experience from organizations such as Microsoft, SAP and Ernst & Young to her role in Wolters Kluwer. As we accelerate our growth with deeper customer insight and opportunity-aligned go-to-market structures with a focus on technology products, Ruchi's expertise in these areas will be a great asset to the organization."
Tushir has held a variety of strategy and market development leadership roles across the enterprise and mid-market segments focusing on business management, operations, partnerships, innovation and new business initiatives. Most recently at Microsoft, she was driving go-to-market strategy and cross-business execution, performance, planning, and operations for cloud products (including Data, AI, Internet of Things and Security Solutions). Prior to Microsoft, as Head of Business Process Management with EY, Tushir was responsible for strategy, business development, practice growth, team building and thought leadership in the areas of benchmarking, and business process modeling and methods.
"I truly feel excited and energized to be joining Wolters Kluwer. The global mission and the ambition of the company are fully aligned with India's needs and priorities and enable a wide range of creative growth opportunities," said Tushir. "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the GGM India Organisation and look forward to working with our stakeholders to accelerate our next phase of growth."
Wolters Kluwer GGM's mission is to service professionals in the India, China and Brazil markets with global expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge and local expertise with advanced technology. In alignment with the company's focus on fast-growing geographies, Wolters Kluwer continues to make strategic investments in these markets, focused on customer-centric growth.
