VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 11: Indore witnessed a landmark international gathering with the successful conclusion of the World Book of Records Award & Summit at The Park, Indore. The prestigious ceremony brought together delegates and dignitaries from 35 countries, celebrating excellence, achievement, and global collaboration across diverse sectors.

The summit was graced by Santosh Shukla, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Founder & CEO of ALMA and World Book of Records, and Chairman of the South Indian Chamber of Commerce, who attended as the Chief Guest. His presence underscored the summit's vision of global recognition and unity.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the special honour conferred upon Virendra Sharma, five-time Member of Parliament from the United Kingdom and Senior Leader of the Labour Party, in recognition of his remarkable 50 years of dedicated service to UK politics. He has also been associated with the World Book of Records as its Patron for the past ten years.