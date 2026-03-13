ED attaches 31 immovable properties worth ₹581.65 crore in RHFL, RCFL case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 31 immovable properties worth ₹581.65 crore in the case of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), the central agency said in a press release on Thursday.

The attached properties are in the form of land parcels situated in Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

It followed search operations conducted on March 6, 2026, in the case of Reliance Power Limited (R-POWER) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

ED said it had earlier attached properties worth over ₹15,729 crore in the bank fraud cases of RCFL-RHFL and Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM).

"The cumulative Reliance Anil Ambani Group attachment has reached ₹16,310 crore. Further, during the course of search operations under PMLA and FEMA, assets amounting to ₹2.48 crore in the form of Fixed Deposits/Mutual Funds/Cash were frozen/seized under provisions of PMLA/FEMA. ED has also seized balances in 13 bank accounts of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-INFRA) to the tune of ₹77.86 crore under Section 37A of FEMA," the press release stated.

ED had initiated investigation on March 22, 2025 based on multiple CBI's FIRs under sections 120-B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and section 13(2) read with section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd/Reliance Home Finance Ltd registered on the basis of complaint filed by Yes Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.

ED's investigation revealed that RHFL and RCFL had raised public funds from multiple banks/financial institutions. More than ₹11,000 crore of these public funds turned into Non-Performing Assets.

ED investigation revealed that public funds raised by RHFL and RCFL were diverted to various Reliance Group companies, such as Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Power Limited, Reliance Communications Limited, Reliance Capital Limited, etc.

"Public funds were diverted by routing them through a large number of shell/dummy entities controlled and managed by Reliance Anil Ambani Group. These shell/dummy entities had negligible financial strength and no business operations. The investigation has revealed mala fide intent on the part of the group promoters and key persons. ED has unearthed the modus operandi for siphoning off of public funds by various entities and group constituents. The assets attached vide Provisional Attachment Order dated March 11, 2026 have been attached as representing the value of the Proceeds of Crime," the press release said.

ED is actively pursuing perpetrators of financial crimes and is committed to restitution of Proceeds of Crime to their rightful claimants.

Further investigation is in progress.