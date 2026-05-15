PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15: Woxsen University, Hyderabad, has officially announced the appointment of Dr. V.J. Byra Reddy as its new Vice Chancellor, marking a significant step in the university's persistent pursuit of academic excellence and global recognition. A distinguished educator, administrator and leader in quality assurance, Dr. Reddy brings with him 29 years of experience spanning academia and industry, having taught Managerial Economics, International Business, and Public Policy majorly in India and in institutions in Sri Lanka, Turkey, Philippines, and France. Dr. Reddy holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Mangalore University. He has worked with educational think tanks in India and abroad, contributing to shaping educational policy and advocacy. He has board experience with the International Accreditation Council for Business Education [IACBE], a leader in programmatic business education accreditation based out of Kansas, Missouri. Having sat on its board of directors for two terms and on its commissioners once, he has contributed to advancing quality in business education worldwide.

His contributions to the field have been acknowledged with the Frank V. Mastrianna Educational Leader of the Year Award (2015) and a Teaching Excellence Award at UPES (2019). He has published over 30 scholarly papers and delivered executive development programmes for leading public sector organisations including ONGC, HPCL, and IOC. Speaking about his new role, Dr. Reddy said, "Woxsen is the place, where a lot of next generation academics is happening right now. It is such a pleasure to join this University and have an opportunity to be part of its growth story. We, at Woxsen are committed to deliver that which is significantly valued by our young generation."

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 175+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #8 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2026, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B. Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B. Arch Private Institutes.

Media Contact Ahana Bose ahana.bose@woxsen.edu.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981103/Woxsen_VJ_Byra_Reddy.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/5365059/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)