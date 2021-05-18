Xoxoday integrates with Qualtrics and Gusto

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Xoxoday is happy to announce the integrations of Qualtrics with Plum, an all-in-one reward and business gifting platform, and Gusto with Empuls, an employee engagement platform.

Qualtrics users can now increase survey response rates by instantly distributing digital rewards to survey respondents from their dashboard. Xoxoday provides end-to-end logistics and redemption support that saves time for Qualtrics users and eliminates the need to interact with multiple vendors.

"This integration is an excellent add-on for Qualtrics users who want to give on-the-spot rewards to their survey respondents. They can now engage survey respondents and improve fill rates with quality data points," Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Xoxoday, while commenting on this integration.

Plum rewards can be delivered as alphanumeric codes, points, or links. For Qualtrics users, Plum doesn't deduct money for unclaimed rewards. Users can eliminate the inefficiencies of a manual panelist rewards process and set up custom triggers and workflows to automate the budgeting, sending, and management of survey rewards.

See this integration in action: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZienfXY8mg & t=5s)

The Empuls-Gusto integration connects Gusto's Human Resource Information System (HRIS), which serves more than 100,000 businesses, with Empuls' employee engagement platform trusted by over 1000 clients globally.

Empuls enables employers using Gusto to expand their employee initiatives to include recognition, rewards, engagement, and feedback and drive them from Empuls. This integration allows HRIS data in Gusto to seamlessly sync with the Xoxoday Empuls platform, making it easier for business owners to control the data sync and keep employee data up-to-date in both systems.

Commenting on the Empuls-Gusto integration, Manoj exclaims: "Working with Gusto, who shares our belief of helping businesses keep employees engaged with modern technology, helps us further our mission of improving people culture and employee engagement."

