Xoxoday launches Employee Appreciation Week (EAW) Celebrations: An initiative to make employee appreciation an organization culture

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI/PR/Newswire): Employee Appreciation Day (Mar 4) is just around the corner. It is that time of the year again when employees take center stage. This year, Xoxoday is on a mission to spread awareness and help create a culture of everyday recognition within the organization. To enable the same, Xoxoday has launched a week-long ((February 28 to March 4) celebration: (https://www.appreciationweek.org) Employee Appreciation Week (#EAW2022).
Xoxoday's idea is to help every organization switch from "it is nice to appreciate employees once in a while" to "genuinely celebrating employees all year long." Through this initiative, Xoxoday proposes to help HR, the culture custodians, make a splash on March 4 and beyond - by creating wow-worthy moments during the (https://www.appreciationweek.org/webinar) Employee Appreciation Week (February 28t to March 4) that sets the tone for the rest of the year. To do so, they have created a (https://www.appreciationweek.org) curated tool kit that includes fresh ideas to celebrate employees, tools for empowering everyone to spread the spirit of gratitude, and enjoyable activities to engage and strengthen work relationships.
In order to spread the word about Employee Appreciation Day and to help organizations create a culture of appreciation, Xoxoday is inviting Co-founders, HR, and Culture Champions to join hands and make this Employee Appreciation Week a big success.
Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, Xoxoday, says, "Employees are the biggest assets of any organization. A daily dose of appreciation is a step towards acknowledging their value "
Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, (https://www.empuls.io) Empuls, and (https://www.getcompass.ai) Compass. Xoxoday works with more than 2000 clients, across 10+ countries and over 2.5 million users. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday is a 270 member strong team with four global offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, New Delhi. (https://www.xoxoday.com)
