Xtreme droid introduces a new tech platform for providing information on latest tech advancements and trends

You would like to read
- Noida-based Panache Softech drives the integration of Softwares & digital marketing in India's upcoming startups and businesses
- Zebrs makes it easier to own gadgets with its flexible EMI & Pay later options
- Express GST Software: Easing GST Compliance for SME's and Tax Professionals
- Digi8 marketing introduces AI and advanced tools to provide high yielding digital marketing solutions
- 4i Apps signs three major public sector Oracle Fusion Cloud deals in MEA to sign off the First Quarter of FY2021-22
New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): India's leading Tech venture, Xtreme droid has recently come up with a tech platform that will serve as an information platform to provide deep insights and knowledge about the latest tech developments by highlighting its USP's and effective usage.
(https://xtremedroid.com) is an extension that publishes consistent blog posts and articles pertaining to latest developments in technology, apps and gadgets. The intention behind Xtreme droid is to curate credible articles on affiliate products, gadgets, softwares, apps and how to's that help the readers to easily comprehend confusing technology topics.
Since its inception, founder Sameer has effectively been working with a strong dedicated team to publish high-quality tech posts and user-generated content. The platform has gained tremendous readership with 170k subscribers as of now, while the Xtream Droid Hindi has a staggering 225K plus followers.
While speaking about his platform, the founder says, "We are immensely happy with the response we are getting on our platform. The world is evolving every day and so is technology. Therefore, we are committed to providing our readers with the best and latest information to drive maximum benefits from their purchase and get adequate knowledge about the product they are buying. We are thrilled to see a positive response from readers all around and are constantly upgrading our platform to provide more authentic and reliable information to our readers across."
Speaking about the founder, Sameer is a visionary entrepreneur with a strong inclination towards technology that drove him away from the natural course of working as an engineer. Being the founder of Xtreme droid, Sameer holds in-depth knowledge and a vast expertise in advanced website development, SEO analysis, videography, digital marketing and website security.
Apart from its presence in India, the venture also has a massive readership in other countries of the world. Currently, the platform is focused towards expanding its verticals into other feasible niche websites as well.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor