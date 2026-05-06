PRNewswire

Chicago (Illinois) [US], May 5: YASH Technologies, a global technology services and solutions provider, has been recognized as a Disruptor in Avasant's Data Center Managed Services 2025-2026 RadarView™. This achievement places YASH among 27 providers worldwide who are rethinking managed services with innovative, AI-led approaches. It is a commendation given to those who push boundaries and introduce fresh methods that energize the industry.

- This recognition underlines YASH's AI-first approach to modern infrastructure management and its expanding global delivery footprint.

Rakesh Kumar Jain, Global Head - Cloud & Infrastructure Services at YASH Technologies, said: "Being recognized as a Disruptor by Avasant highlights how we are redefining managed services. Enterprises today demand incremental efficiency; they need resilient, secure, and scalable infrastructure that fuels transformation. YASH delivers this through AI-enabled, automation-first operations governed by experience-level agreements (XLAs) and disciplined FinOps. By embedding predictive intelligence and deep automation across the data center stack, we help our clients cut costs, prevent disruptions before they occur, and accelerate digital growth to ensure greater enterprise agility."