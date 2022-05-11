Yethi Consulting Pvt Ltd expands its testing forte with a new office and growing team

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Yethi Consulting Pvt Ltd, one of India's fastest-growing pure-play testing companies, announced the inauguration of its new office in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. With this new office, its largest outside HQ in Bangalore, Yethi hopes to serve clients across India and Middle East and Far East.

The initiative is part of their ongoing expansion in the banking and financial services QA domain, and a hunt for talents from the pool of experts who possess a similar zeal for their profession.

"We have realised that Chennai is a great hub for QA talent with multiple educational institutions, training institutes and large IT Companies. Chennai has long been a key delivery centre in the India Pure Play testing landscape and offers Yethi the volume and quality of engineers that are required to meet the global standards for many years to come. We believe this is a starting point in a long journey of deep association with the city," says CEO, R Narasimhan. "As a fast-growing company, we must bridge between where our clients are and where we can find the right skills and work culture to service our customers. Chennai offers a great work ethic and a plethora of trained / skilled people who can contribute to our growth."

With marquee names like Equitas Small Finance Bank, Karur Vysa Bank, Lakshmi Villas Bank and KUVY, Yethi has serviced multiple clients in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Their customers in India include many of India's established as well as upcoming financial institutions.

"We take great pride in the quality of our service. We needed a team to support us in achieving what we visualize for now and in the future. We wanted to attract some of the best talented and skilled people in the industry to give them the platform to express, learn, and excel. We are expanding in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Chennai. And in the upcoming months, Chennai is and will be our area of interest as it is the place for some of the finest, most skilled, and professional talents." Says COO, Srirang Srikantha.

Established in 2013, Yethi has seen stellar growth - achieving a CAGR of over 80 per cent. Yethi offers a unique combination of technology services and IP.

