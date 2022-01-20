Zenlayer receives C+ funding from Telkom Indonesia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Zenlayer, a leading-edge cloud services provider focused on improving real-time digital experiences in emerging markets, announces the closing of a supplemental round of financing today from MDI Ventures, the investment arm of Telkom, the largest telecommunications company in Indonesia.

This C+ funding brings the entire Series-C financing round to $62 million.

"This strategic investment will fortify Zenlayer's position as the edge cloud provider of choice in Indonesia and its surrounding regions," comments Joe Zhu, CEO & Founder of Zenlayer. "We are highly committed to Southeast Asia, as evidenced by our new dedicated sales and support team headquartered in Singapore. In Indonesia alone, we have 16 interconnected PoPs (points of presence), along with an additional 150 PoPs in APAC. Telkom's vast network in Southeast Asia will boost our capability to provide on-demand, ultra-low latency compute and networking services in the world's fastest-growing internet region."

"We are investing in Zenlayer because we saw its explosive growth potential," states Donald Wihardja, CEO of MDI Ventures. "In just the past six months, not only has the company expanded its global infrastructure and workforce by 25%, but it has also launched a successful PaaS product - Zenlayer Global Accelerator (ZGA), signaling its technological capability to move up the stack. We look forward to offering Telkom customers easy-to-use cloud services powered by APIs as we dive deeper into our partnership with Zenlayer."

