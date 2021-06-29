ZoomInfo partners with Beyond Codes to provide Best-in-Class Intelligence to India and East Asia

You would like to read
- Top 50 Influencers 2020 announced by G-Town Society Magazine, India
- Bharat Gaurav Award encourage millions to build a new India of our Dreams: Dr Sandesh Yadav
- KTreeYouSay video platform: Influencers workshop to captivate audience on short video apps
- WIBA announces winners
- MHS announces the launch of influencer marketing & post production services for influencers
New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.zoominfo.com/?utm_source=pressrelease & amp;utm_medium=pr & amp;utm_campaign=beyond-codes-partnership) ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, announced a partnership with (https://www.beyondcodes.com/en-us) Beyond Codes, Inc., a leading B2B demand generation company serving customers in India and globally.
This new strategic partnership provides companies in India, as well as other countries in Asia, with direct and unprecedented access to ZoomInfo's leading (https://blog.zoominfo.com/sales-intelligence/?utm_source=pressrelease & amp;utm_medium=pr & amp;utm_campaign=beyond-codes-partnership) sales intelligence platform.
Beyond Codes becomes the exclusive authorized seller of ZoomInfo's sales intelligence products for India and Asia. As Indian and Asian technology companies continue to make significant impacts globally, they will be able to deliver their products to even more customers by using their ZoomInfo subscriptions to locate new prospects worldwide.
"We're excited to partner with Beyond Codes to make the ZoomInfo platform available to businesses in India and Asia," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's Founder and CEO. "Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to effectively locate and connect with their ideal customers. This partnership opens the door for these businesses to harness a reliable source for best-in-class sales intelligence."
Beyond Codes is ZoomInfo's first international Solution Partner under the new (https://www.zoominfo.com/b2b/partner) ZoomInfo Partner Program, which debuted in March. The program helps companies supercharge their go-to-market motions by enabling partners to build custom engagements with the ZoomInfo platform to help them generate new revenue and grow their businesses. Solution Partners help other businesses increase their network by connecting them with other customers, industry influencers, integrators, sales and marketing consultants, and other organizations.
"ZoomInfo is the world's most reputed intelligence platform for sales teams," said Gaurav Kumar, Beyond Codes' Founder, and CEO. "Our partnership will offer more opportunities for businesses in India and across Asia to make more informed data-driven decisions. Together, ZoomInfo and Beyond Codes will help companies increase their pipelines, win more business, and ensure revenue growth."
For more information, visit the (https://www.zoominfo.com/pricing/beyondcodes?utm_source=pressrelease & amp;utm_medium=pr & amp;utm_campaign=beyond-codes-partnership) ZoomInfo and Beyond Codes landing page.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor