Asia Pulp & Paper's Guide : Your Role in Water Conservation
.
As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, one pressing challenge is imminent: the global water crisis. The situation has reached a critical juncture, with many nations grappling with a widening gap between the water they can reliably supply to their economies and the soaring demand.
If the current trends persist, demand is expected to outpace supply by 40% by the end of the decade. These concerning figures underscore the urgent need for attention to be directed towards water conservation. But what does water conservation entail and what does it mean for each stakeholder?
What is the Importance of Water Conservation
Water conservation revolves around the responsible use and management of water. Without water conservation, scarcity can severely disrupt these delicate ecosystems, resulting in devastating consequences for wildlife habitats, biodiversity, and humans who require clean drinking water.
A case in point is the pollution of the Aral Sea. Once the world's fourth-largest freshwater lake, it has rapidly shrunk due to pollution and the diversion of water for human activities. This ecological catastrophe consequently resulted in the collapse of fisheries and the communities relying on it.
Beyond its impact on the environment and communities, water preservation also holds significant implications for businesses and the broader economy. Through conservation, we also preserve supplies crucial for businesses that heavily rely on copious amounts of water for their processes, products, and daily operations.
For instance, water is vital for industries like agriculture, manufacturing, and energy production to operate efficiently and maintain economic stability. By conserving water, businesses can not only mitigate risks related to water scarcity but also reduce operational costs and improve their long-term sustainability.
How to Contribute to Water Conservation?
While bridging this widening chasm is possible through augmenting water supplies via desalination or deep well drilling, these come with staggering costs and complexities that affect scalability.
This thus makes it paramount for all stakeholders, including individuals and organisations to participate in efforts to save water and our invaluable supplies. The question then becomes: how could each party contribute to the bigger picture?
Companies
As the urgency of water conservation intensifies, businesses play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future. Currently, the agriculture industry alone accounts for about 70% of the world's total water withdrawals. Just imagine the potential positive impact if businesses within this sector and beyond take the lead in championing sustainability efforts and integrating water conservation measures into their operations.
By doing so, businesses not only enhance their branding amidst the growing scrutiny on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices but also set a powerful precedent for positive change. Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas is an exemplary model in this arena, leading water conservation efforts with a steadfast commitment to the environment.
1. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
In the case of Asia Pulp & Paper, dedication to responsible water usage is underpinned by their robust '3R' strategy: reduce, reuse, and recycle. Through cutting-edge technology, the company’s water treatment plant transformed river water into usable water for production processes. Through such initiatives, Asia Pulp & Paper has achieved an impressive 16% reduction in water consumption in 2022.
Besides this, Asia Pulp & Paper also recognises its responsibility to safeguard local water sources. As a result, the company diligently controls its water intake and ensures that water discharge adheres to the highest environmental standards before being returned to its source at all mill sites.
2. Championing Responsible Consumption
Going beyond its own operations, Asia Pulp & Paper actively participates in the steering committee of the UNGC CEO Water Mandate. A collective initiative focused on advancing sustainable water management practices on a global scale by involving stakeholders, such as governments, civil society, businesses and their supply chains, as well as other stakeholders under a common goal of responsible water stewardship.
As a part of this mandate, Asia Pulp & Paper contributes its experiences in water conservation. It also showcases approaches and best practices that can be adopted by other companies and industries, contributing to broader efforts in protecting water sources. The efforts of Asia Pulp & Paper are one of the ways businesses can effectively integrate sustainability practices into their operations, promoting sustainability as a cornerstone of their corporate identity.
Individuals
While businesses hold a significant role in water conservation efforts, individuals too can play an instrumental part in safeguarding this precious resource. By making conscious choices and adopting sustainable practices, each person can contribute to the collective efforts in preserving water for future generations.
One of the most impactful ways individuals can show their support is by choosing products and businesses prioritising sustainability. In doing so, we can send a clear message to the market that conservation matters.
Additionally, incorporating water-saving habits into our daily routines can make a considerable difference. Simple actions such as using water-efficient appliances, and reducing water waste can collectively lead to significant water savings over time.
Empower Change and Secure Our Planet's Future
Through the efforts of companies like Asia Pulp & Paper and individuals’ conscious choices, we can create a positive impact on water resources and ensure a sustainable future for our planet. Each stakeholder's role in water conservation is pivotal, and by working together, we can pave the way for a more water-secure and environmentally conscious world. Together, let us be the driving force for change and preserve this invaluable resource for generations to come.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : Papertronics
First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 6:59 PM IST