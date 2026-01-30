Vadodara, January 29, 2026 : Collabera announced the launch of its GCC Hub in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking the company’s first GCC Hub in a Tier 2 city and a significant step in its India growth journey. Positioned as a state-of-the-art capability hub, the Collabera GCC Hub is built to support organizations looking to build, grow, scale, and transform. The hub brings together delivery excellence, governance, and talent into a single operating model, designed around speed, standards, and steady delivery. It is also positioned as an incubation and growth hub that enables teams to ramp quickly while maintaining consistency and operational discipline.

Speaking on the growing shift toward Tier 2 cities for capability centers, RanjithDoshi, Global CFO and India COO at Collabera, said that Tier 2 locations are now central to expansion strategy. “Tier 2 is no longer an alternative. It’s the expansion strategy. It gives enterprises the headroom to build resilient teams and scale sustainably, with Tier 1 quality of execution,” he said. India continues to strengthen its position as the global hub for GCCs. As of FY24, the country hosts over 1,700 GCCs and employs nearly 1.9 million professionals, with GCC revenue at USD 64.6 billion. India is also estimated to host about 53 percent of GCCs worldwide. By the end of 2024, GCCs contributed 17.2 percent of India’s services exports, underlining the sector’s growing economic role.

Collabera said Vadodara was selected for its mix of city scale, industrial strength, and talent availability. Vadodara is the third largest city in Gujarat and is widely known as the cultural capital of the state. The region has a strong industrial backbone, with key industries including chemicals and fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, textiles, machine tools, and glass. Vadodara also benefits from corridor connectivity through the Ahmedabad–Vadodara–Surat stretch aligned with the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) push in Gujarat. The city’s recruitable talent pipeline is supported by institutions such as The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, which reports 34,603 students and significant graduating cohorts, including 15,031 degrees awarded at its 2025 convocation. Collabera also cited affordability as an advantage, noting that Vadodara’s cost of living including rent is lower than Ahmedabad for a comparable lifestyle.

Highlighting why Vadodara stands out as a Tier 2 GCC destination, Sunny Shah, Senior Vice President at Collabera, said, “Vadodara is an ideal Tier 2 choice because it brings the right fundamentals for a GCC: talent availability, affordability, and continuity. That combination reduces noise and improves delivery quality as you scale.” Collabera noted that Tier 2 cities across India are increasingly becoming GCC hotspots due to faster expansion potential, better retention and continuity, stronger talent availability with less hiring noise, lower cost for sustainable scale, and reduced dependency on metro talent markets. With the Vadodara launch, the company said it aims to set a new standard for GCCs by combining Tier 2 advantage with Tier 1 execution through a delivery model built for consistency and outcomes. The GCC Hub reflects Collabera’s focus on “compounding capabilities”, creating a dependable operating rhythm, and building teams that can scale without disruption.

The launch event on January 25 brought together leadership interactions, key launch moments, and media engagement, with SIG guests Dawn Tiura, Linda Barnes, and Liz Mantovani in attendance. Collabera leaders RanjithDoshi, Sunny Shah, and Pradeep Nair joined the proceedings, followed by a guided walkthrough of the GCC Hub, on ground team introductions, and a media Q and A highlighting the vision behind choosing Vadodara and the center’s next level growth roadmap. Founded in 1996, Collabera is completing 30 years of building careers and supporting enterprises through talent and technology led solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved to meet changing enterprise needs across digital talent and delivery models, partnering with Fortune 500 and Global 1000 organizations. Collabera also has a strong India presence, including a meaningful footprint in Vadodara, contributing to local capability building and employment through scaled teams and operations. The company said the Vadodara GCC Hub reinforces its long term commitment to India and its intent to shape the next phase of GCC evolution through consistent, outcomes focused delivery.