Interest rate is one of the most important factors that impacts both your monthly EMI and the cost. Comparing before applying can save you a significant amount of money over the tenure.

It’s essential to understand that the price quoted is often a nominal one, not the APR. The APR includes the borrowed price as well as any associated charges, such as processing fees, making it a more comprehensive way to contrast offers.

Interest is charged only on the outstanding principal, meaning your payments decrease as you pay off.

This stays constant throughout the term, ensuring that your EMI remains the same.

Personal loan pay can vary based on multiple factors. Generally, there are two types models:

This one-time fee is charged by the lender for your application

While these are critical, they’re not the only factor that determines the cost. Consider these additional elements when comparing offers:

Larger amounts or longer tenures might result in higher spend due to the increased risk for loaners.

High levels of existing debt (higher Debt-to-Income ratio) may lead to higher prices.

A higher score typically qualifies you for better fare. A score above 750 is considered ideal.

Prepayment or Foreclosure Charges

Some leasers charge fees if you decide to pay off early

Late Payment Penalties

Understand the penalty for missing or delaying payments

Tenure

A longer term may reduce your monthly fare, but it can increase the overall spend

A low one might seem appealing, but it's essential to look at all charges and contrast them across different lenders.

How to Compare Offers on Bajaj Markets

Comparisons on Bajaj Markets are simple. Here’s how you can do it:

Visit Bajaj Markets’ Personal Loan Page

Click on the 'Compare' tab

A new window will pop up, prompting you to ‘Add to Compare’

Add up to four loaner that seem suitable for you

After selecting your preferred loaner, click on ‘Compare Now’

You’ll see a detailed comparison of all selected lenders, including their ROI, amounts, terms, and service charge

After comparison, you can apply for personal loan online

EMI and Total Loan Comparison

When choosing a PL, it’s essential to compare more than just the interest. Even a small difference can have a significant impact on your monthly pay.