Personal Loan Interest Rates: Compare on Bajaj Markets Before You Apply
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Interest rate is one of the most important factors that impacts both your monthly EMI and the cost. Comparing before applying can save you a significant amount of money over the tenure.
On Bajaj Markets, you can compare personal loan interest rates from multiple lenders, helping you find the most competitive ones that suit your needs.
How This Work
Personal loan pay can vary based on multiple factors. Generally, there are two types models:
- Fixed Rate
This stays constant throughout the term, ensuring that your EMI remains the same.
- Reducing Balance Rate
Interest is charged only on the outstanding principal, meaning your payments decrease as you pay off.
It’s essential to understand that the price quoted is often a nominal one, not the APR. The APR includes the borrowed price as well as any associated charges, such as processing fees, making it a more comprehensive way to contrast offers.
Key Factors That Influence Your Monthly Expense
Several elements determine this:
- Credit Score
A higher score typically qualifies you for better fare. A score above 750 is considered ideal.
- Income and Employment
Lenders prefer applicants with a stable income source and a strong employment history.
- Existing Debt
High levels of existing debt (higher Debt-to-Income ratio) may lead to higher prices.
- Amount and Tenure
Larger amounts or longer tenures might result in higher spend due to the increased risk for loaners.
What to Compare Beyond
While these are critical, they’re not the only factor that determines the cost. Consider these additional elements when comparing offers:
- Processing Fees
This one-time fee is charged by the lender for your application
- Prepayment or Foreclosure Charges
Some leasers charge fees if you decide to pay off early
- Late Payment Penalties
Understand the penalty for missing or delaying payments
- Tenure
A longer term may reduce your monthly fare, but it can increase the overall spend
A low one might seem appealing, but it's essential to look at all charges and contrast them across different lenders.
How to Compare Offers on Bajaj Markets
Comparisons on Bajaj Markets are simple. Here’s how you can do it:
- Visit Bajaj Markets’ Personal Loan Page
- Click on the 'Compare' tab
- A new window will pop up, prompting you to ‘Add to Compare’
- Add up to four loaner that seem suitable for you
- After selecting your preferred loaner, click on ‘Compare Now’
- You’ll see a detailed comparison of all selected lenders, including their ROI, amounts, terms, and service charge
- After comparison, you can apply for personal loan online
EMI and Total Loan Comparison
When choosing a PL, it’s essential to compare more than just the interest. Even a small difference can have a significant impact on your monthly pay.
Here’s a detailed example comparing two different offers:
Scenario: ₹3 Lakhs Over 24 Months
1: 12%
- EMI: ₹14,110
- Fee: ₹3,000
- Total: ₹3,38,640 (₹3,00,000 principal + ₹38,640 + ₹3,000)
2: 13%
- EMI: ₹14,451
- Fee: ₹4,000
- Total: ₹3,47,384 (₹3,00,000 principal + ₹47,384 + ₹4,000)
At first glance, the difference between the two may seem small—just ₹341. However, the difference is much more significant.
- Total Difference: ₹3,47,384 (2) - ₹3,38,640 (1) = ₹8,744
In this example, 2, with the 1% higher, ends up costing you an extra ₹8,744 over the 24-month term. This illustrates that even a small increase can have a substantial effect on the amount you’ll pay back.
How Other Factors Play a Role
While the this is a crucial factor, there are other elements to consider when comparing:
- Processing Fee
1 has a charge of ₹3,000, while 2 has ₹4,000. This difference adds to the spend, making 2 more expensive even before considering this.
- Tenure
A longer term would reduce the 30 day pay but increase the amount paid. Conversely, a shorter time may increase it but reduce the expense.
Summary
Bajaj Markets provides an easy and efficient way to compare rates from multiple lenders, so you can make an informed decision.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : Personal loans
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:33 PM IST