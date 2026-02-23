Paperless custody frameworks enable ownership of financial instruments such as equity shares, mutual fund units, exchange-traded products, corporate bonds, and sovereign debt without physical certificates. Entitlement records remain stored within India’s depository ecosystem, supporting transparent tracking and coordinated settlement across capital market activity.

How the Digital Custody Structure Operates

Demat account is created through a Depository Participant (DP) registered with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Following activation, instruments acquired through recognised exchanges appear as electronic credits, while disposals reflect automatic debits.

Trading platforms, banking channels, and clearing corporations function together to coordinate fund movement alongside asset transfers. This integrated architecture reduces manual reconciliation while enabling timely settlement cycles.

Corporate entitlements including dividends, bonus issues, split adjustments, rights offerings, and interest payments flow directly through depository records without submission of physical documentation.

Eligibility Parameters

Registrations generally require: