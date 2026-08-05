Tapan Sharma brings nearly two decades of experience in enterprise technology. He has previously held leadership roles at Tech Mahindra, NetApp, Hexagon, NICE Systems, and Intergraph.

DRAIPL has appointed Tapan Sharma as Chief Executive Officer of its Technology Business as the company expands its capabilities into digital infrastructure and mission-critical technology systems. For over five decades, DRAIPL has developed and delivered complex EPC projects across transportation, renewable energy, power, and urban setups. Building on this engineering legacy, the company has established its Technology Business to deliver enterprise digital transformation, systems integration, smart infrastructure, mission-critical facilities, and data centres, extending its developing and execution expertise into digital infrastructure. The expansion forms part of a broader strategic vision led by Hardik Agrawal, Director, DRAIPL, to extend the company's capabilities beyond physical infrastructure into technology-led projects. The new business combines engineering discipline and digital innovation to deliver comprehensive end-to-end technology infrastructure solutions.

Tapan Sharma brings nearly two decades of experience in enterprise technology, smart cities, public safety, government transformation, and large-scale systems integration. He has previously held leadership roles at Tech Mahindra, NetApp, Hexagon, NICE Systems, and Intergraph. Commenting on his appointment, Sharma said, "This is more than a leadership role. It is an opportunity to build an organisation that combines engineering excellence with technological innovation to solve real, nationwide challenges. The responsibility is significant, but so is the opportunity." He added, "I have always believed that the true measure of automation machinery lies in its execution. Our ambition is to build a business that combines engineering precision with digital expertise to deliver infrastructure that is resilient, intelligent, and built for the future. Every solution we deliver must create lasting value for our partners and the communities they serve."

The company said the new business is a natural extension of its engineering heritage, applying its expertise in project development, execution, precision, and lifecycle management to the digital infrastructure increasingly relied upon by businesses, governments, and cities. With the appointment of Sharma, DRAIPL is positioning itself for a future where infrastructure is defined not only by physical assets but also by the digital ecosystems that enable industries, governments, and cities to thrive.