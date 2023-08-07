New Delhi (India), August 5: Striving from her humble beginnings as a lead jewellery designer at Navkkar Jewellers, Muskan Jain is the eminent mind behind the success of the luxurious diamond jewellery brand, Blencci. The class-defining range of Blencci not only resonates with contemporary pieces of artwork but also parallels the elegance and individuality of every feminine beauty out there.Brimming with the motto of ‘Be Blencci, Be Beautiful’, the brand aligns with the wavelength and brand value of an international audience, while parallelly competing with international brands and wooing the hearts of women from every corner. The myriad of distinctive and grandeur designs and patterns supplements the Indo-western lifestyle needs of women while ingraining the elements of vogueishness and grace.Sowing the seeds of diligence and proficiency, Muskan Jain elevated the league of the brand from national doors in 2019 to the bays of international markets. The silver lining distinguishing the brand from its established competitors is proffering luxurious designs at an affordable range from 23,000 INR to 30,00,000 INR & even more.Reflecting on Muskan Jain’s innovate creativity, Blencci’s website also presents its users with a try-on facility and introduces the technology-driven and empowered contactless Virtual Try-On Platform called "Magic Mirror. Hailing as India’s first peculiar platform, users can experiment the wide range of Blencci, from cocktails to daily wear, and breathe the luxury that is tagged with every piece of artwork and design, they choose.What is the major USP of Blencci envisioned by Muskan Jain? The enchantment of Blencci is now toppled, augmented with the customization of jewellery at the minute level, with purity and quality going beyond the ordinary. The founder aims to bring out the lavishness that every woman is capable of with the launch of a royal collection centered around emerald. Herein, every charming addition is embedded in quirky designs that redefines and reimages the domain of jewellery.The richness of Blencci has even enthralled the attention of celebrities, wherein several prestigious and known figures have handpicked the magnificence of artwork manifested with the classic range of Blencci. It not only reinvents the market trends but also leads every trend, irrespective of the boundaries of the market, attributing all its success and effectivity to its founder, Muskan Jain.In addition to this, she has also been a founder and honoured as a Judge for ‘Vibrant She’, India’s first online search for Blencci’s face, which is sponsored by Navkkar Jewellers. Her passion for jewellery can also be glimpsed by visiting her YouTube show, ‘Style with Muskan Jain,’ which has gained immense popularity in a short span as she shares sought-after tips that every woman yearns to know about revolving jewellery.To delve into the entire story of this inspiring figure and her leading brand, Blencci, you must visit her website, https://blencci.com, which showcases the elite designs of jewellery that would surge your interest and quell your search for elegance and beauty with its accessories. The charm you seek lies just one click away.https://blencci.com