In a world that often labels water hyacinth as an ecological menace, two students from Krishnamal College, Coimbatore chose to see possibility instead of waste. Their initiative, HYADERM, transforms the invasive aquatic plant into a sustainable material for eco-friendly wound dressing ,a solution that bridges environmental restoration with accessible healthcare innovation.

Founded by Varshini Ramesh and Subiksha Sridevi V, HYADERM began as a question: can a plant blamed for clogging waterways become part of a meaningful solution? Supported by structured mentorship within their institution’s innovation ecosystem, the students explored the cellulose potential of water hyacinth and developed a concept that challenges conventional thinking around both waste management and medical materials.