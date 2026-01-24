However, the scenario is gradually changing. With increasing awareness around comprehensive care, insurers are now offering OPD-based benefits that may include limited dental support. While full-scale dental protection is still rare, policyholders have more flexibility today through add-ons and outpatient features as part of smart health insurance planning.

What Dental Treatments Are Typically Covered?

Coverage differs across insurers and plans, but the following inclusions are commonly seen:

Preventive Care: Some OPD-enabled plans allow routine dental consultations, cleanings, and diagnostic X-rays, helping individuals maintain oral hygiene and catch issues early.

Accidental Dental Treatment: Injuries to teeth caused by accidents are often covered. This may include extractions, minor oral surgery, or repair work resulting from trauma.