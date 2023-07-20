Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 19: Indian engineering colleges churn out a large number of students every year. However, over 80% of graduates every year remain unemployed. In order to overcome this challenge, FunctionUp School of Technology (FST) has launched a four-year offline B-Tech degree taught by IIT alumni. The course is conducted at Starex University in Gurugram, Haryana. There are already 100 students enrolled in the course, and targeting to enroll 200 students for the current year batch. The college is targeting to enroll over 5,000 students in the next three years.During the four years on the campus course in the college, the students will learn a comprehensive full-stack development learning experience in the first year, while the subsequent three years will be devoted to practical training with esteemed corporations. The course is designed and taught by IITians. This will enable students to gain invaluable experience and forge a distinct edge in the fiercely competitive tech job market.At the end of the four-year offline course, students will be awarded a B Tech degree by FunctionUp School of Technology and a B-Tech degree in Computer Science (AI & ML), affiliated to Starex University with an assurance of 100% placement or refund of the tuition fees.According to Pritesh Kumar, Co-Founder & Director of FST, “Prepare for first of its kind offline B Tech course backed by Y Combinator, Kunal Shah of Cred, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta of boAt, LetsVenture, Good Water Capital and top US and Japanese investors. The course is a complete on-campus course conducted in Starex University. While immersing in real-world practical learning, the students will continue to have fun in college with overall personality development as a focus at the University.We are tied up with 850+ hiring partners, including Tesla, Facebook, Mercedes, AirBnB, Twitch, Myntra, Ola, Swiggy, Meesho, Ernst & Young, Oracle, Zomato, PayPal, Cisco and Deloitte to name a few.”Kumar further adds, “We guarantee 100% placement or refund the entire fee as an assurance that surpasses even the renowned IITs' success rates. FunctionUp School Of Technology is rewriting the rules of success and propelling you towards an unprecedented future.”FunctionUp School of Technology is led by a team of visionary alumni from IIT and ISB. The Founders are Pritesh Kumar and Bharat Gupta. Their collective expertise has forged a curriculum in collaboration with industry giants MAANG (Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix & Google) and exceptional IIT professionals.Founded in 2021, FunctionUp has also introduced courses for working professionals, such as the Data Science Course and a Full Stack Development Course. These courses are designed for working professionals, and they are focused on cracking US Remote jobs after six months of training.