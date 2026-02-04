As financial transactions grow faster and increasingly digital, anti-money laundering (AML) efforts are undergoing a profound transformation. The methods used to launder money—and the systems designed to detect them—are evolving at unprecedented speed, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. Modern AML programs increasingly rely on AI-powered tools to process vast volumes of transaction data, identify unusual behavioural patterns, reduce false positives, and respond more quickly to emerging risks. These technologies have become critical for institutions operating in complex, high-volume financial ecosystems. However, the growing adoption of AI has not diminished the role of human judgment—rather, it has made it more essential than ever. “AI has significantly enhanced the efficiency of AML systems, but it cannot replace professional accountability,” said Kanwaljeet Kaur Soni, President, Global Association of Forensic Accountants (GAFA). “Regulators are clear that technology may assist, but responsibility for risk assessment, interpretation, and decision-making remains with trained professionals.”

From an Indian regulatory perspective, guidance issued by authorities such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND) reinforces this position. While AI can support AML processes, accountability, explainability, and risk-based judgment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) remain firmly human responsibilities. This evolution is redefining effective AML practice. Professionals are now expected to understand how AI-driven systems work, recognize their limitations, challenge automated outputs where necessary, and apply contextual judgment grounded in regulatory understanding. Recognizing this shift, GAFA has structured its Certified Anti-Money Laundering (CAML) certification to reflect the realities of AML in the age of AI. The program strengthens foundational AML knowledge while placing strong emphasis on responsible AI use, explainability, and human oversight across detection, investigation, and prevention.

“The future of AML depends on professionals who can bridge technology and judgment,” added Soni. “CAML is designed to prepare practitioners not just to use advanced tools, but to ask the right questions of them and make defensible, risk-based decisions.” CAML delivers practical value to professionals across banking, financial services, fintech, insurance, and advisory roles, focusing on real-world applicability rather than purely theoretical compliance. As AI becomes embedded across financial systems, the success of AML programs will depend not only on the tools institutions deploy, but on the capability, judgment, and accountability of the professionals who operate them. About the Global Association of Forensic Accountants (GAFA)

The Global Association of Forensic Accountants (GAFA) is a global certification body dedicated to advancing practical expertise in forensic accounting, fraud investigation, anti-money laundering, cybersecurity, and compliance. GAFA’s programs are designed to align professional capability with real-world risks and evolving regulatory expectations.