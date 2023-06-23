Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 22: Greenlakes Farmland, a prominent sustainable farmland project near Bangalore, has been bestowed with prestigious accolades at the ESG World Summit and GRIT Awards 2023 in Bangkok. The recognition underscores Greenlakes' unwavering dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship, positioning it as a trailblazer in sustainable living.As India's first farm-based and co-working space managed farmlands near Bangalore, Greenlakes has been making significant strides in promoting a closer connection to nature and fostering regenerative farming practices. The visionary leadership of its Founder, Mr Almas Johari, has been instrumental in driving the brand's exemplary contribution to responsible capitalism and green initiatives.During the event held at SO-Sofitel Hotel Bangkok on June 15-16, 2023, the ESG World Summit and GRIT Awards celebrated outstanding companies that are actively working towards a sustainable future. The event brought together distinguished personalities, business investors, thought leaders, practitioners, and sustainability enthusiasts from around the World. Greenlakes Farmland was honored with the SDG Impact 15 - Life on the Land award, recognizing its significant impact on land conservation and sustainable development. This accolade serves as a testament to Greenlakes' ongoing efforts to create an environmentally friendly and sustainable ecosystem. Expressing his gratitude, Mr Johari stated, "It is an absolute honor to be recognized on a global platform for our commitment to sustainability. These awards validate our ongoing efforts to create a more environmentally friendly and sustainable ecosystem. Greenlakes is a perfect spot that offers a suitable work-life balance. It has been curated to provide you with the comfort of a farmhouse along with city-like convenience; all wrapped together is ideal for the new-age professional to call it home."Under Mr Almas Johari's leadership, Greenlakes Farmland has made remarkable strides in promoting sustainable practices within the second home sector. The project actively invests in eco-friendly farming facilities, common green areas, and recreational amenities, creating a holistic environment that seamlessly blends modern living with agricultural experiences.The recognition received by Greenlakes Farmland serves as an inspiration to other businesses and individuals striving to make a positive impact on the planet. With the visionary leadership of Mr Almas Johari at the helm, the company is set to revolutionize the field of sustainably managed farmland culture and contribute to a more environmentally conscious world.Notably, Greenlakes Farmland's success at these esteemed events also showcases India's commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future. It reinforces the country's position as a trailblazer in sustainable living, propelling it to the forefront of the global sustainability movement.In addition to its notable achievements, Greenlakes Farmland has embraced blockchain technology to enhance transparency and accountability within its operations. This integration allows for secure and immutable records of land management, contributing to the brand's ethos of sustainability and responsible land use.Greenlakes Farmland's recent accolades at the ESG World Summit and GRIT Awards underscore the project's dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship. With a focus on regenerative farming practices and a holistic living experience, Greenlakes sets a benchmark for sustainable living and serves as a catalyst for a greener, more sustainable future. www.greenlakes.in