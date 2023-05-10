INDIA'S FINEST AUDIO-WEARABLE BRAND MADRABBIT, UNVEILED BY SMRITI MANDHANA, ENTERS THE MARKET WITH SUSTAINABLE, ANC-ENABLED PRODUCTS.
Follow Your Madness Campaign Ad Film of Smriti as she signs an ambassadorship with MadRabbit, India's Finest Audio Wearable Brand.
MadRabbit, a nascent lifestyle electronics brand, has announced a campaign called "Follow Your Madness," featuring brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana, who portrays the brand message encouraging everyone to embrace their madness. The brand is making a strong push into the lifestyle electronics industry, with a focus on creating a range of sustainable, high-quality products that are both functional and stylish. Their goal is to introduce new, innovative technology packed with affordability for the right audience.
In the Indian market, ANC technology has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, and it has become a crucial feature in many consumer electronics, including headphones, earbuds, and even speakers. The increasing demand for audio-based devices with ANC technology is a result of the fast-paced and noisy lifestyle of Indians. Whether it's the bustling streets of a metropolis, the loud engines of a train, or the chatter of a busy coffee shop, ANC technology helps users block out external noise and fully immerse themselves in their audio content.
As per a recent study, the demand for ANC headphones has increased by 35% in the last two years, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% in the next five years. This growth is driven by the rising number of tech-savvy consumers, who are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of ANC technology.
The electronics industry in India has been quick to recognise the potential of this technology, and several international and domestic brands have launched products equipped with ANC technology. Many of these devices have received positive reviews from consumers, who have praised the technology for its effectiveness in blocking out external noise.
It's worth mentioning that as a new player in the Indian audio electronics market, MadRabbit has been making waves in the industry with its recently launched Touch ANC headphones equipped with state-of-the-art ANC technology.
In addition to the noise-cancellation capabilities, MadRabbit's products also feature a range of other cutting-edge features, such as intelligent touch sensors that allow for easy, intuitive control of the audio experience. The brand's headphones and earbuds, for example, are equipped with smart touch sensors that make it easy to adjust the volume, skip tracks, and take calls, all with just a few simple gestures.
MadRabbit's portable speakers, the Sound Block and Sound Rock, are robust and perfect for both outdoor and indoor activities with their TWS mode, dynamic bass boost drivers, and subwoofers. Their Soul Buds Alpha, Soul Buds Pro, and Liquid Earbuds are ergonomically designed with smart touch sensors and small ear wings, allowing users to experience a convenient lifestyle. The brand's neckbands, the Bass On, Trip Plus, Trip Pro, and Fly Wireless, are aesthetically crafted and come with features such as industry-leading long battery life, a magnetic hall switch for automatic ON/OFF, dual pairing, and fast charging.
Another key aspect of MadRabbit's product line is the use of sustainable materials. The brand's products are all crafted using materials that are both eco-friendly and durable. This focus on sustainability is reflected in the brand's packaging and marketing materials, which are designed to minimise waste and promote environmental responsibility. With its innovative products, sustainable manufacturing practices, and focus on cutting-edge technology, MadRabbit strives to make a major impact in the Indian lifestyle electronics market.
The brand's R&D team is constantly researching customer pain points in the audio-focused electronics industry to improve products and is planning to introduce more advanced wearables, such as AI-enabled smartwatches, in the future.
MadRabbit's decision to select an ambassador who is a dedicated athlete and sets high standards in the sports industry demonstrates their aim to connect with individuals who share their passion and do not hesitate to go beyond boundaries. The lifestyle electronics brand strives to reach its appropriate audience in order to establish a unique benchmark for the utilisation of their products among tech-savvy consumers.
