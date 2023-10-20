India's Leading Drone Tech Company IG Drones Enters Global Partnership with Korea-based iGiS at GITEX Dubai
India's foremost drone technology company, IG Drones, has forged a strategic alliance with iGiS, a Korean specialist in geospatial information-based drone solutions, announced during the prestigious North Star GITEX Global event
IG Drones is India's top enterprise drone solution provider, specializing in surveying, mapping, and inspections. They've partnered with numerous state governments, 30 major PSUs, and MNCs, completing over 500 projects. Headquartered in Delhi, they lead in innovation and cutting-edge tech, with aggressive global expansion efforts. On the other hand, iGiS is an ICT company, specializing in geospatial info and drone solutions. Their offerings cater to both public and private sectors and are being implemented in countries like the US, Vietnam, Australia, and many South Asian countries.
On the second day of the 2023 Expand North Star event at Dubai Harbor, the world's largest startup gathering, the Co-founder & CTO of IG Drones, Sambit Prasad Parida, and the CTO and Vice President of iGiS, Hudong Lee, officially inked the agreement.
IG Drones and iGiS have formed a significant partnership through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration aims to leverage their strengths for mutual growth in India and globally. Key components of the MOU include shared office spaces, which will enhance operational efficiency and support from iGiS for IG Drones' expansion in South Asian markets. Additionally, a global co-expansion model is outlined, where both companies will combine resources and expertise to expand internationally. This partnership has the potential to reshape the UAV industry and business solutions sector, opening doors to new opportunities. iGiS is a leader in ground monitoring systems, pioneering command centers for defense and disaster management across diverse applications.
IG Drones is spearheading India's ascent as a drone technology hub with pioneering solutions and innovations. Their groundbreaking 5G Drone, the IG Drones Skyhawk, has set new standards, serving major multinational corporations and the Indian government.
Sambit Prasad Parida, Co-founder & CTO of IG Drones, emphasizes that this international partnership will expand IG Drone’s presence in the global market and showcase Made-In-India drone technology solutions on a worldwide platform.
About IG Drones:
IG Drones is a leading innovator in drone technology and enterprise solutions, committed to pushing the boundaries of what drones can achieve. With a focus on safety, reliability, and innovation, IG Drones is at the forefront of the drone industry in India and globally alike.
Website - https://igdrones.com/
About iGiS:
iGiS is a globally recognized geospatial technology company that specializes in creating intelligent geospatial solutions. Their advanced technology empowers organizations to make informed decisions and optimize operations.
Website - https://igis.co.kr/
