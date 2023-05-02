makeO toothsi establishes its position as the Champion Of Smiles
The brand leverages IPL to define its USPs to the mass consumer using top cricket personalities and simple, quirky tonality
New Delhi (India), April 29: makeO toothsi offers consumers access to expert-backed, tech-forward smile makeover solutions in an easy and affordable manner. It is the first consumer-facing aligner brand in India to receive the US FDA-510(K) clearance for intended use, which stands for the highest quality of manufacturing standards and protocols.
With technology & innovation at its core, makeO toothsi has essentially disrupted the selfcare industry by eliminating the need for multiple in-clinic visits for misaligned teeth. The brand’s marketing strategy reflects their unconventional approach through quirky brand tonality, topical content and a massive influencer outreach that positions makeO toothsi as a new-age, lifestyle brand.
This IPL season, the brand has been making a splash with its #SmileKaChampion campaign that has been humouring the Indian audience with trending social media reels of cricket legends showing off what factor makes them a Champion. The brand draws brilliant parallels between top personalities in the cricket world and its revolutionary clear aligners: Harbhajan Singh for his Expertise; Yuzvendra Chahal for his Easy-going persona; Dinesh Karthik for being Effective; and Jatin Sapru for his Invisible commentary.
The unexpected comparisons stick with the audience for their simple message, “makeO toothsi clear aligners, invisible hai, toh smile ka champion hai” (makeO toothsi clear aligners, they’re invisible, that’s what makes them a champion of smiles). The other three variations of the tagline include: easy peasy hai, expert hai and effective hai.
“As category creators, our aim was to demonstrate what makes us a champion. The most plausible way to do this was to explore what makes anyone a champion. The Indian audience has a strong emotional attachment with the game of cricket; we leveraged this connect to explain what makes makeO toothsi the Champion for misaligned teeth,” explains Dr. Arpi Mehta, CEO & Co-Founder, makeO. “We’re expert-backed, tech-backed, US-FDA cleared and ISO certified, but those are just a bunch of marketing words for the average consumers. Our #SmileKaChampion campaign, just like any of our others, brings this information to the audience in a fun, quirky and innovative way that helps them understand why these certifications and backings are important when choosing the right solutions to fix your misaligned teeth.”
The brand boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure such as India’s largest US-FDA cleared and ISO:13485 certified 3D printing aligner manufacturing lab in Mumbai. Their latest tech innovation is the integration of a cutting-edge robotic system - a first of its kind for an Indian aligner brand - through technological collaborations with automation companies from France, Sweden and Japan. The automation essentially allows makeO to manufacture high-quality clear aligners with quicker turnaround time and greater consistency.
Having garnered strong market leadership in the Indian selfcare industry, makeO marked its foreign expansion into the Middle East earlier this year, by acquiring Smileneo – a Dubai-based health tech startup. The deal is a significant milestone for the Gulf and the Indian entrepreneurship ecosystems since it is one of the first ever acquisitions of a GCC VC-backed startup by an Indian company. Today, makeO is present in over 17 Indian cities and 2 cities in the UAE, successfully positioning itself as the Champion of Smiles.
First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:20 PM IST