WOW Awards Asia - Asia's largest business and recognition platform for Experiential Marketing, MICE, LIVE Entertainment, and Wedding industries - honoured Saudi Tourism Authority this year with the Special Contribution to Tourism & Hospitality (Destination) award for its 14th edition.The Saudi Tourism Authority is constantly offering the world unique approaches to discovering the incredible beauty and culture of Saudi Arabia while focusing on showcasing the country's rich heritage. They incorporate responsible tourism practices and embrace innovation to create a dynamic tourism industry that ensures sustainability. Saudi Tourism Authority's partnership with WOW Awards Asia 2023 signifies the beginning of a strong union as they grow their base of Indian tourists.WOW Awards Asia 2023 honors outstanding achievements in 115 categories across five distinctive groups. The award show had renowned names such as Ranveer Brar, Sunil Grover, Armaan Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Colonial Cousins, and Harshdeep Kaur in attendance. And we're delighted to welcome the Saudi Tourism Authority as the Presenting Partner.Deepak Choudhary, Managing Director of WOW Awards Asia, honorably said, "We are delighted to recognize the exceptional contribution of the Saudi Tourism Authority they have made to the community and society at large. The Tourism Authority has made a huge impact globally by modernizing the society and opening their country up to the world to offer unique travel experiences to Indian travelers.""Saudi is the world's biggest new destination, undiscovered, unique and unexpected," said Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC, Saudi Tourism Authority. "The Saudi tourism offering is one of breadth and diversity, from pristine nature, diverse landscapes, rich culture, a rapidly expanding entertainment offer and authentic Arabian hospitality. As we work towards achieving our ambitious tourism goals, India is a key source market for Saudi, and this signing is key in paving the way for strategic tourism collaboration with Wow Awards Asia to unlock opportunities for growth and strengthen the position of Saudi as a must-visit destination" Saudi is set to welcome two million visitors from India this year, and India is expected to become its largest tourism source market by 2030.Saudi is easing access for millions of visitors across India, inspiring Indian travelers to explore the authentic home of Arabia. Saudi has opened ten VFS Tasheel offices in different locations across India, such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. Providing practical support to Indian travelers interested in a trip to Saudi.Indian visitors are eligible for the new Stopover Visa, introduced earlier this year, which will allow passengers traveling to a final destination in SAUDIA or Flynas to visit Saudi for up to 96 hours, which includes a complimentary hotel night for Saudia passengers. Additionally, Indian passport holders that have UK, US and Schengen visas that have been used at least once will now be able to apply for a Saudi e-visa online.Saudi is home to six UNESCO World Heritage sites. The ancient city of AlUla is the world's largest living museum, holding 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history with vast canyons, rock-cut tombs and stunning landscapes, along with world-class restaurants and trailblazing luxury resorts.Saudi's diverse landscape can be enjoyed year-round, from the cool, green highlands of Asir, where the locals holiday in the summer, to the Pristine Waters of Saudi's 1,700km long Red Sea coast, where you can swim amongst rare fish and the world's fourth-largest coral reef.Find out more about Saudi's tourism offerings and visa programs on the Visit Saudi website.About Saudi Tourism AuthoritySaudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi Arabia's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the Kingdom's offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate ranges from developing the country's unique assets and destinations to hosting and participating in industry events and promoting Saudi Arabia's tourism brand locally and overseas.