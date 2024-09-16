Shell's Changemakers of Tomorrow event inaugurated by Shri Madhu Bangarappa, Honourable Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka
National, September 9, 2024: Shell India held the second edition of its flagship event, Changemakers of Tomorrow 2024, in Bengaluru. The daylong event convened key experts, industry leaders and innovators to engage, collaborate and design unique solutions towards shaping the future of energy. The event was inaugurated by Shri Madhu Bangarappa, Honourable Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka and Shri Gaurav Gupta (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary, Energy and Water Resources, Government of Karnataka.
It is inspiring to experience an event like Changemakers of Tomorrow that brings together the brilliance and creativity of young minds, industry leaders, and innovators. Shell’s commitment to nurturing talent is commendable and as Karnataka strives to become a hub for knowledge and technological advancements, such initiatives will help equip the youth with the mindset and skills necessary to create a more resilient energy future”, said Shri Madhu Bangarappa , Honourable Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka.
Mansi Madan Tripathy, Chairperson, Shell Group of Companies in India, said, "As we witness the remarkable response to Changemakers of Tomorrow, it is clear that India’s youth are not just dreaming of a sustainable energy future but actively engineering it. This event spotlights the extraordinary potential and ingenuity of our next generation, who are poised to redefine the energy landscape in India. At Shell, our goal is to equip these innovators with tools, knowledge and support to drive transformative change. With this event, we are turning our vision into reality, ensuring a balanced transition to meet today’s energy needs while building the energy system of the future through technological innovations.”
The event showcased flagship initiatives such as Shell's NXplorers program featuring school students, Shell E4 incubated startups, and pioneering ideas in the space of low-carbon technologies and energy storage. It also included masterclasses and engaging sessions organized by Shell’s partners like Wipro, Microsoft, Accenture, Infosys, HP and Tata Consultancy Services, highlighting the power of partnerships and digital innovation to transform the energy landscape.
“We are proud to see Bengaluru, the heart of our state's innovation and technology sector, hosting such a significant event. India’s energy landscape is evolving rapidly, and the transition to a sustainable and resilient energy future is paramount for our nation’s growth. With platforms like Changemakers of Tomorrow that support young entrepreneurs and foster industry collaborations and dialogues, Shell is creating a dynamic ecosystem poised to accelerate India’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Shri Gaurav Gupta (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary, Energy and Water Resources, Government of Karnataka.
Other highlights of the event included a panel discussion featuring leading industry experts - Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director, Volvo Group India; Vijay Nirani, Managing Director, Nirani Group and TruAlt Energy, and Mansi Madan Tripathy, Chairperson, Shell Group of Companies in India. They spoke about the significance of collaboration in expanding energy choices towards a low-carbon future in India.
