Investing wisely is the foundation of long-term wealth creation. However, many investors struggle with a common question: should they invest regularly through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or invest a large amount at once through a lump sum investment?

The answer varies from one investor to another. The right choice depends on factors such as your financial situation, risk tolerance, market conditions, and investment horizon. Investors who closely follow the share market live today should pay particular attention to this decision, as market volatility can significantly influence investment outcomes.

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a fixed amount regularly, typically on a monthly or quarterly basis, into mutual funds. This approach offers several benefits for long-term wealth creation: