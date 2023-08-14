Supreme Universal: Elevating Real Estate with Premium Lifestyles and Unparalleled Luxury
.
Supreme Universal is one of the most illustrious names in the real estate industry of India. The company, synonymous with innovation, luxury, and excellence, has made quite a name for itself since its establishment in the year 1982. Founded by Mr. Ramesh Bijlani and Mr. Suresh Jumani, the company has managed to make a long-lasting impact on Mumbai and Pune with their prestigious projects.
A Legacy of Excellence
The journey began with a vision to deliver the highest standards of design and construction. The visionary founders laid the foundation of the company on values like innovation, integrity, and customer-centricity. This commitment to excellence paved the way for an exceptional legacy in the realty sector.
With the dynamic second generation, Mr. Sunny Bijlani and Mr. Vishal Jumani, taking the reins, Supreme Universal embraced modern trends while staying true to its core principles. This adaptability enabled the company to excel in a rapidly evolving market and maintain its position as a prominent player in the industry.
Meet The Dynamic Young Leaders
The driving forces behind Supreme Universal's phenomenal success in the recent times – Vishal Jumani and Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Directors, has propelled the company towards remarkable achievements.
Vishal Jumani brings experience of over two decades, complemented by a solid educational foundation from prestigious institutions like IIM-Bangalore and Harvard Business School's Real Estate Management program. Vishal's design thinking and passion for innovation have set Supreme Universal apart from the competition, resulting in the creation of exceptional residential and commercial projects.
On the other hand, Sunny Bijlani, a forward-thinking second-generation entrepreneur, leverages his extensive experience along with a degree in Business Management from Harvard Business School and Management Studies from Jai Hind College. His business acumen and unwavering commitment to putting customers first have been instrumental in the company's impressive growth.
Unparalleled Portfolio
Supreme Universal takes pride in its extensive and diverse portfolio, showcasing an unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional living spaces. With a remarkable track record of over 70 landmark projects and more than 30 redevelopment ventures, spanning an impressive 1.1 crore square feet of real estate space, the company consistently sets new industry benchmarks.
Each development represents a contemporary architectural masterpiece, meticulously tailored to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of modern homebuyers. The offerings cater to a wide spectrum, ranging from opulent premium residences that offer luxurious living experiences to mid-segment commercial spaces and upscale retail properties. Projects like Supreme Estado in Baner, Adimaa Boat Club, and Supreme Vivero in Baner have garnered widespread acclaim for their distinctive features and top-notch amenities, redefining the essence of modern living.
Supreme Artveda: The Perfect Combination of Spirituality and Holistic Design
The distinguished project, Supreme Artveda is an emblematic and luxurious residential development nestled in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Setting itself apart from conventional luxury living, Artveda showcases the company's dedication to holistic design and sustainability.
At the core of Artveda's design philosophy lies a seamless fusion of Art and Veda principles, resulting in a serene and prosperous space. Embracing inspiration from the ethereal elements of the sea and trees, the project beautifully amalgamates spirituality with contemporary aesthetics, aiming to promote harmony among the mind, body, and spirit of its residents.
Supreme Villagio: Luxurious Villas and Townhouses
Supreme Villagio, a luxurious residential project nestled in the serene neighbourhood of Somatane, Pune, adds another jewel to Supreme Universal's crown. This exquisite enclave exemplifies regal living, providing residents with a perfect blend of nature's tranquility and the epitome of opulence.
Spread across sprawling acres of lush greenery, Supreme Villagio boasts exclusive townhouses and villas thoughtfully designed to offer ample space for customization, allowing residents to curate a home that reflects their unique tastes and preferences. The strategic location with a refreshing climate from the nearby Sahyadris offers breathtaking landscapes and ensures a serene living experience away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability
Integral aspects of Supreme Universal’s identity. Commitment to sustainable practices is evident in its design footprint, with initiatives such as solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting, and waste management systems.
The company promotes community development programs to uplift the underprivileged. Their focus on giving back to society demonstrates their dedication towards making a positive impact on people and planet.
Redefining Luxury and Innovation in Indian Real Estate
Embarking on a journey with the virtues of resilience, innovation, and unyielding excellence, Supreme Universal has traversed the sands of time with majesty and grace. For four decades, this real estate powerhouse has ascended to an eminent position as a dominant player. The company has etched an indelible mark, becoming a beacon that ignites the flames of aspiration within countless budding entrepreneurs. The company has captivated the hearts of homebuyers and investors with premium lifestyles and opulent living experiences.
Topics : Real Estate
First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:00 PM IST