Arshdeep becomes first Indian player to reach 100-wicket mark in T20Is

The ace Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who finally made his return to the Indian squad in their final group-stage game of the Asia Cup against Oman in the UAE today, etched his name in history books as he now claims the record of being the first-ever Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20Is. Arshdeep, who was given a place in the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, took the wicket of Vinayak Shukla on the first ball of the final over of Oman's innings to reach the exclusive milestone.
However, fans can soon see the mark being breached again, as Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya with 96 wickets each are right on his tail to enter the 100-wicket club in T20 Internationals.
Full list of players with most T20I wickets for India:
|Top wicket-takers for India in T20Is
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|2022-2025
|64
|64
|100
|4/9
|18.3
|8.29
|13.23
|2
|-
|YS Chahal
|2016-2023
|80
|79
|96
|6/25
|25.09
|8.19
|18.37
|2
|1
|HH Pandya
|2016-2025
|117
|105
|96
|4/16
|26.62
|8.24
|19.37
|3
|-
|JJ Bumrah
|2016-2025
|72
|71
|92
|3/7
|17.67
|6.29
|16.85
|0
|-
|B Kumar
|2012-2022
|87
|86
|90
|5/4
|23.1
|6.96
|19.9
|3
|2
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2017-2025
|42
|41
|76
|5/17
|13.1
|6.66
|11.8
|2
|2
|AR Patel
|2015-2025
|73
|70
|74
|3/9
|21.64
|7.21
|18.01
|0
|-
|R Ashwin
|2010-2022
|65
|65
|72
|4/8
|23.22
|6.9
|20.16
|2
|-
|Ravi Bishnoi
|2022-2025
|42
|42
|61
|4/13
|19.37
|7.35
|15.8
|2
|-
|RA Jadeja
|2009-2024
|74
|71
|54
|3/15
|29.85
|7.13
|25.11
|0
|-
Still far away from the summit
While Arshdeep has bagged the right to call himself the first Indian to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20 Internationals, he is 25th in the overall list. Among the top wicket-takers in T20Is, Afghanistan’s skipper Rashid Khan leads the chart with 173 wickets to his name, followed by New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi with 164 and 150 wickets respectively. Notably, they are the only three bowlers to cross the 150-wicket mark in T20Is.
Players with most wickets in T20Is
|Top wicket-takers in T20Is
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Rashid Khan (AFG/ICC)
|2015-2025
|103
|103
|173
|5/3
|13.93
|6.12
|13.64
|8
|2
|TG Southee (NZ)
|2008-2024
|126
|123
|164
|5/18
|22.38
|8
|16.78
|2
|2
|IS Sodhi (NZ)
|2014-2025
|126
|121
|150
|4/12
|22.52
|7.95
|16.99
|4
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|2006-2024
|129
|126
|149
|5/20
|20.91
|6.81
|18.42
|6
|2
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2015-2025
|116
|115
|146
|6/10
|20.85
|7.31
|17.09
|3
|2
|AU Rashid (ENG)
|2009-2025
|130
|125
|138
|4/2
|24.7
|7.48
|19.79
|3
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2019-2025
|82
|80
|134
|4/9
|15.58
|6.94
|13.47
|4
|A Zampa (AUS)
|2016-2025
|103
|102
|130
|5/19
|21.11
|7.34
|17.25
|2
|1
|Ehsan Khan (HKG)
|2016-2025
|97
|95
|129
|4/5
|16.82
|6.29
|16.03
|5
|MR Adair (IRE)
|2019-2025
|89
|89
|128
|4/13
|19.44
|7.77
|15.01
|4
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2020-2025
|90
|88
|126
|4/18
|21.11
|8.33
|15.19
|5
|MJ Santner (NZ)
|2015-2025
|114
|112
|124
|4/11
|22.57
|7.06
|19.16
|3
|Rizwan Butt (BHR)
|2022-2025
|76
|75
|122
|6/9
|15.24
|6.79
|13.45
|3
|4
|SO Ngoche (KENYA)
|2010-2025
|104
|101
|120
|4/14
|17.01
|5.89
|17.33
|3
|H Ssenyondo (UGA)
|2019-2024
|90
|86
|118
|5/8
|13.45
|5.28
|15.28
|7
|1
|S Lamichhane (ICC/NEP)
|2018-2025
|62
|62
|117
|5/9
|12.34
|6.12
|12.09
|3
|1
|Shadab Khan (PAK)
|2017-2025
|112
|104
|112
|4/8
|24.37
|7.37
|19.83
|3
|Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)
|2018-2025
|88
|88
|111
|4/22
|22.09
|7.74
|17.11
|2
|Bilal Khan (OMA)
|2015-2024
|79
|78
|110
|4/19
|17.44
|6.78
|15.43
|3
|Junaid Siddique (UAE)
|2019-2025
|78
|78
|109
|4/12
|20.39
|7.66
|15.95
|5
|CJ Jordan (ENG)
|2014-2024
|95
|94
|108
|4/6
|26.36
|8.74
|18.08
|4
|SL Malinga (SL)
|2006-2020
|84
|83
|107
|5/6
|20.79
|7.42
|16.81
|1
|2
|Karan KC (NEP)
|2015-2025
|81
|81
|103
|5/21
|20.14
|7.82
|15.44
|3
|1
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|2010-2025
|139
|128
|102
|4/10
|27.86
|7.25
|23.03
|3
|Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|2022-2025
|63
|63
|99
|4/9
|18.3
|8.29
|13.23
|2
|Shahid Afridi (ICC/PAK)
|2006-2018
|99
|97
|98
|4/11
|24.44
|6.63
|22.12
|3
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|2014-2025
|80
|78
|98
|4/16
|21.77
|7.6
|17.17
|3