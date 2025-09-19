Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arshdeep becomes first Indian player to reach 100-wicket mark in T20Is

Arshdeep becomes first Indian player to reach 100-wicket mark in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh is also the 25th player overall to reach the 100-wickets milestone in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:57 PM IST
The ace Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who finally made his return to the Indian squad in their final group-stage game of the Asia Cup against Oman in the UAE today, etched his name in history books as he now claims the record of being the first-ever Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20Is. Arshdeep, who was given a place in the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, took the wicket of Vinayak Shukla on the first ball of the final over of Oman's innings to reach the exclusive milestone.
 
However, fans can soon see the mark being breached again, as Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya with 96 wickets each are right on his tail to enter the 100-wicket club in T20 Internationals.
 

Full list of players with most T20I wickets for India:

Top wicket-takers for India in T20Is
Player Span Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Arshdeep Singh 2022-2025 64 64 100 4/9 18.3 8.29 13.23 2 -
YS Chahal 2016-2023 80 79 96 6/25 25.09 8.19 18.37 2 1
HH Pandya 2016-2025 117 105 96 4/16 26.62 8.24 19.37 3 -
JJ Bumrah 2016-2025 72 71 92 3/7 17.67 6.29 16.85 0 -
B Kumar 2012-2022 87 86 90 5/4 23.1 6.96 19.9 3 2
Kuldeep Yadav 2017-2025 42 41 76 5/17 13.1 6.66 11.8 2 2
AR Patel 2015-2025 73 70 74 3/9 21.64 7.21 18.01 0 -
R Ashwin 2010-2022 65 65 72 4/8 23.22 6.9 20.16 2 -
Ravi Bishnoi 2022-2025 42 42 61 4/13 19.37 7.35 15.8 2 -
RA Jadeja 2009-2024 74 71 54 3/15 29.85 7.13 25.11 0 -

Still far away from the summit

While Arshdeep has bagged the right to call himself the first Indian to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20 Internationals, he is 25th in the overall list. Among the top wicket-takers in T20Is, Afghanistan’s skipper Rashid Khan leads the chart with 173 wickets to his name, followed by New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi with 164 and 150 wickets respectively. Notably, they are the only three bowlers to cross the 150-wicket mark in T20Is.

Players with most wickets in T20Is

Top wicket-takers in T20Is
Player Span Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Rashid Khan (AFG/ICC) 2015-2025 103 103 173 5/3 13.93 6.12 13.64 8 2
TG Southee (NZ) 2008-2024 126 123 164 5/18 22.38 8 16.78 2 2
IS Sodhi (NZ) 2014-2025 126 121 150 4/12 22.52 7.95 16.99 4  
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2006-2024 129 126 149 5/20 20.91 6.81 18.42 6 2
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 2015-2025 116 115 146 6/10 20.85 7.31 17.09 3 2
AU Rashid (ENG) 2009-2025 130 125 138 4/2 24.7 7.48 19.79 3  
PW Hasaranga (SL) 2019-2025 82 80 134 4/9 15.58 6.94 13.47 4  
A Zampa (AUS) 2016-2025 103 102 130 5/19 21.11 7.34 17.25 2 1
Ehsan Khan (HKG) 2016-2025 97 95 129 4/5 16.82 6.29 16.03 5  
MR Adair (IRE) 2019-2025 89 89 128 4/13 19.44 7.77 15.01 4  
Haris Rauf (PAK) 2020-2025 90 88 126 4/18 21.11 8.33 15.19 5  
MJ Santner (NZ) 2015-2025 114 112 124 4/11 22.57 7.06 19.16 3  
Rizwan Butt (BHR) 2022-2025 76 75 122 6/9 15.24 6.79 13.45 3 4
SO Ngoche (KENYA) 2010-2025 104 101 120 4/14 17.01 5.89 17.33 3  
H Ssenyondo (UGA) 2019-2024 90 86 118 5/8 13.45 5.28 15.28 7 1
S Lamichhane (ICC/NEP) 2018-2025 62 62 117 5/9 12.34 6.12 12.09 3 1
Shadab Khan (PAK) 2017-2025 112 104 112 4/8 24.37 7.37 19.83 3  
Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 2018-2025 88 88 111 4/22 22.09 7.74 17.11 2  
Bilal Khan (OMA) 2015-2024 79 78 110 4/19 17.44 6.78 15.43 3  
Junaid Siddique (UAE) 2019-2025 78 78 109 4/12 20.39 7.66 15.95 5  
CJ Jordan (ENG) 2014-2024 95 94 108 4/6 26.36 8.74 18.08 4  
SL Malinga (SL) 2006-2020 84 83 107 5/6 20.79 7.42 16.81 1 2
Karan KC (NEP) 2015-2025 81 81 103 5/21 20.14 7.82 15.44 3 1
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 2010-2025 139 128 102 4/10 27.86 7.25 23.03 3  
Arshdeep Singh (IND) 2022-2025 63 63 99 4/9 18.3 8.29 13.23 2  
Shahid Afridi (ICC/PAK) 2006-2018 99 97 98 4/11 24.44 6.63 22.12 3  
Taskin Ahmed (BAN) 2014-2025 80 78 98 4/16 21.77 7.6 17.17 3  
 

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

